Sperm Health, Sexual Balance Can Go Wrong If You Do Not Stop Smoking: Dr Nishi Singh On Lighting Fertility

While many strive to improve their health through better food choices and fitness routines, the lingering grip of tobacco remains a major roadblock, especially for those planning a family.

In today’s world, environmental challenges like rising air pollution, paired with erratic lifestyle patterns, are silently taking a toll on our reproductive well-being. Among the various contributing factors, one habit continues to stand out for its damaging effects—smoking.

Here’s all the understanding Dr. Nishi Singh- Head of Fertility, PRIME IVF shares to improve one’s health through better food choices and fitness routines, the lingering grip of tobacco remains a major roadblock, especially for those planning a family.

Women and Smoking: A Toxic Relationship

Egg Quality and Quantity Take a Hit

Tobacco toxins interfere directly with a woman’s ovarian reserve, reducing both the number and quality of eggs. Damaged DNA in eggs can lead to genetic abnormalities, raising the risk of miscarriages or birth defects.

Greater Risk of Pregnancy Complications

Smoking compromises blood flow and oxygen supply to reproductive organs. This makes women more vulnerable to ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, and other complications during pregnancy.

Hormonal Disruption

Cigarette smoke interferes with estrogen production, upsetting the delicate hormonal balance that regulates the menstrual cycle and ovulation. This can lead to irregular cycles or even early menopause.

Men and Smoking: A Fertility Barrier

Sperm Count and Quality Diminish

Men who smoke may experience a 15–30% reduction in sperm count. Not only are the numbers affected, but the motility (movement) and shape of the sperm also deteriorate, making fertilization more difficult.

Lower Testosterone and Libido

Nicotine and other chemicals in cigarettes can suppress testosterone levels, reducing sex drive and impairing erectile function—both of which directly affect fertility.

Sperm DNA Damage

Exposure to harmful compounds in smoke triggers oxidative stress, damaging the sperm’s genetic material. This not only reduces fertility but also heightens the risk of genetic issues in children.

Joint Consequences for Couples

For couples undergoing fertility treatments like IVF, smoking can drastically reduce success rates. Even beyond conception, the effects linger—babies born to smokers are more likely to have low birth weight, respiratory problems, or developmental delays. In essence, the choices made before pregnancy can echo well into a child’s future.

Boosting Fertility: Steps to Take

1. Quit Smoking—Together

The most powerful step couples can take is to quit smoking. Doing it together not only strengthens the bond but also doubles the health benefits.

2. Try Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT)

Under medical guidance, NRT can help reduce cravings and ease the withdrawal process.

3. Seek Support

Professional counseling, therapy, or support groups can provide essential tools and motivation during the quitting journey.

4. Embrace Healthy Habits

Incorporating regular exercise, a nutritious diet, and stress-reducing activities like yoga or meditation can significantly boost fertility and overall well-being.

5. Stay Goal-Oriented

Focusing on long-term goals—such as a successful pregnancy and the health of future children—can serve as powerful motivation to stay smoke-free.

Smoking is not just a personal health concern—it’s a fertility challenge that affects individuals, couples, and future generations. By understanding the damage it causes and taking proactive steps to quit, aspiring parents can greatly enhance their chances of building a healthy, happy family.