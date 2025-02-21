Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Health»
  • Sperms And Eggs In Labs Can Now Help Parents Customize Their Babies,Will Also Help Same Sex Couples Conceive

Sperms And Eggs In Labs Can Now Help Parents Customize Their Babies,Will Also Help Same Sex Couples Conceive

According to recent reports, experts believe this technology may become a reality within the next two to ten years, potentially allowing same-sex couples and individuals with fertility challenges to conceive without traditional reproduction methods.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Sperms And Eggs In Labs Can Now Help Parents Customize Their Babies,Will Also Help Same Sex Couples Conceive


In a groundbreaking scientific development, researchers are making significant strides toward creating human eggs and sperm in laboratories, a breakthrough that could revolutionize fertility treatments and reproduction. According to recent reports, experts believe this technology may become a reality within the next two to ten years, potentially allowing same-sex couples and individuals with fertility challenges to conceive without traditional reproduction methods.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Science Behind In Vitro Gametogenesis (IVG)

This innovative process, known as in vitro gametogenesis (IVG), involves reprogramming stem cells or skin cells to function as sperm or egg cells. While the technique has been successfully tested in mice—resulting in the birth of healthy offspring—its application in human reproduction remains under rigorous scientific review.

Potential Benefits and Ethical Considerations

If proven safe and effective, IVG could:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Provide new reproductive options for same-sex couples, single individuals, and those with infertility issues.
  • Reduce reliance on donor gametes, making fertility treatments more accessible.
  • Enable advanced genetic screenings, helping to minimize the risk of inherited diseases.

However, the concept of “multiplex parenting”—where a child could inherit genetic material from more than two biological parents—raises ethical and legal concerns. Scientists and regulatory bodies emphasize the need for strict oversight and public consensus before implementing this technology in clinical practice.

Leading fertility organizations and start-ups in the U.S. and Europe are already advancing research in this field. While no human births have resulted from IVG yet, the scientific community anticipates that lab-grown gametes could soon become a routine part of assisted reproduction.

 

Also Read: WARNING! Sangam Water Not Only Contains Faecal Bacteria But High Level Of BOD, What Is It?

Filed under

Babies In Labs Customize Babies Sperms In Lab

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India-Pakistan Flag Meeting Today Along The Line Of Control, Aims Easing Border Tensions

India-Pakistan Flag Meeting Today Along The Line Of Control, Aims Easing Border Tensions

Israel On High Alert After Multiple Buses Explode In Suspected Terror Attack

Israel On High Alert After Multiple Buses Explode In Suspected Terror Attack

Sourav Ganguly Meets With Car Accident . How Did The Car Crash Happen?

Sourav Ganguly Meets With Car Accident . How Did The Car Crash Happen?

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 4,000 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 4,000 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility

Lost Your Phone In Mahakumbh? Flipkart Campaigns ‘Smartphone Baba’, Offers FREE Phones In Kumbh Event

Lost Your Phone In Mahakumbh? Flipkart Campaigns ‘Smartphone Baba’, Offers FREE Phones In Kumbh Event

Entertainment

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On THIS Day

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash or Transfer FIR in Obscenity Case

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Announced: Avatar To Be Reincarnated In Last Airbender Spinoff; Continues Story Beyond Korra

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Announced: Avatar To Be Reincarnated In Last Airbender Spinoff; Continues Story Beyond

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Set To Release In July 2026

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox