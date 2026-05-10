Stop Drinking Iced Coffee: Why Bel Sharbat and Sol Kadhi Are the Ultimate Summer Superfoods of 2026

As this time of 2026 people are thinking of wat to eat and drink healthy just to stay healthy and stay hydrated gets . For a time people liked to drink iced coffee and cold sugary drinks and energy drinks that are not good for them during the summer also it contain sugar and its very unhealthy for health and obviously it too hot so everyone wants much healthy so that we can take care of yourself . Now people who know about food and health are saying that we should go back to drinking traditional Indian drinks that help our bodies stay cool and have enough water. This year people are talking about Bel Sharbat and Sol Kadhi as the health trends. These drinks used to be simple things that people made at home during the summer but now they are called summer superfoods because they are good for us help our stomachs and keep us cool. Lots of cafes and restaurants and health brands and people who talk about health on media are saying that these drinks are better for us than drinks that have a lot of caffeine and sugar.

The people who know about health think that these old Indian drinks are really important now because India is getting hot and humid and more people are getting sick from not having enough water in their bodies. Of just drinking cold drinks that are not natural many people are going back .

Why Iced Coffee May Not Be Ideal During Extreme Summer Heat

Iced coffee is really popular with people, especially in cities. It gives you a pick up because it has caffeine in it and it feels nice on a hot day.. Doctors say that drinking too much iced coffee when it is really hot outside is not good for your health. A lot of coffee drinks also have a lot of sugar that’s not good health . Also it is very addictive things for daily purpose. These drinks might taste good. They can make you feel tired, bloated and sick, to your stomach. When it is really hot your body needs water, good food and things that will help you cool down. Doctors who know about food say that people should drink things that help their body keep them hydrated and make them feel cooler.

This is why people are starting to like Indian drinks again in 2026.

What Is Bel Sharbat?

Bel Sharbat is an old Indian drink that people have during the summer. It is made from the inside of the wood apple fruit, which is also called bael. People in India have been drinking Bel Sharbat for a long time especially when it is really hot in the northern and central parts of the country.

The wood apple fruit is sweet. People who practice Ayurveda think it is great because it can help cool you down and make your stomach feel better. To make Bel Sharbat you mix the inside of the wood apple fruit with water and sometimes you add a little jaggery or something else that is sweet.

Nowadays people who like to take care of themselves are drinking Bel Sharbat because it is a drink that is refreshing and does not have a lot of bad things in it. Bel Sharbat is a choice, for people who want to stay healthy and cool during the summer.

Nutritional Value of Bel Sharbat

Vitamin C

Calcium

Iron

Potassium

Fiber

Natural antioxidants

Magnesium

Major Health Benefits of Bel Sharbat

1. Naturally Cools the Body

One big benefit of Bel Sharbat is that it cools you down. When its hot outside this drink can help your body temperature get back to normal and make you feel better when you’re tired.

Lots of people in India drink Bel Sharbat, in the afternoon to feel fresh and full of energy on hot days. They like to have it when the sun’s strong. Bel Sharbat helps them feel better.

2. Supports Better Digestion

The Bel fruit is really good for your stomach. It can help with a lot of problems like feeling bloated being constipated, having much acid and getting stomach aches.

When it is summer the heat can be bad for your digestion. This is especially true when you eat food that’s spicy or oily. Drinking Bel Sharbat can help your stomach feel better during the summer months. The Bel fruit is great, for keeping your digestion comfortable. That is why Bel Sharbat is a good choice.

3. Helps Prevent Dehydration

When it is hot outside our body loses water and minerals very fast. Bel Sharbat has things in it that help our body get the water and minerals it needs so we can feel refreshed.

This makes Bel Sharbat a better choice, than a lot of drinks that have fake flavors in them.

4. Rich in Antioxidants

The Bel fruit has things in it that help keep our body safe from getting too hot and feeling tired when it’s really hot outside.

Antioxidants are really good, for us because they help us feel better overall and they reduce the stuff that happens inside the Bel fruit and our body when it gets too hot.

5. May Improve Energy Levels Naturally

Bel Sharbat is different from drinks that have caffeine. Those drinks only give you energy for a while. Bel Sharbat gives you energy that comes from the good things it has like nutrients and water.

When people drink Bel Sharbat every day in the summer they often feel lighter and more refreshed. They really like how Bel Sharbat makes them feel after drinking it for a while. Bel Sharbat is a choice, for people who want to feel good during the summer.

What Is Sol Kadhi?

Sol Kadhi is a well known traditional drink that people love in coastal areas like Goa, Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka.

It is made with kokum and coconut milk and some other things like garlic, green chilli, coriander and mild spices.

Sol Kadhi is famous for its pink color and how refreshing it tastes.

People usually have Sol Kadhi after they eat because it is supposed to help them digest their food better and make their body feel cooler.

Now in the year 2026 Sol Kadhi is getting really popular in cities at fancy cafés and modern restaurants all, over India.

Nutritional Value of Sol Kadhi

Healthy fats from coconut

Vitamin C from kokum

Electrolytes

Potassium

Magnesium

Natural antioxidants

The drink is light, refreshing and suitable for hot weather because it does not feel heavy on the stomach.

Health Benefits of Sol Kadhi

1. Excellent for Digestion

One big reason people drink Sol Kadhi after meals is that it helps with digestion.

In homes Kokum has long been used to ease digestive issues, like acidity and feeling heavy after eating. Sol Kadhi helps digestion.

Kokum helps with acidity.

2. Helps the Body Stay Cool

Kokum is well known, for its cooling effects.

In hot weather Sol Kadhi can help lower body heat in a natural way.

This is why it is especially liked in areas during summer when the humidity is high.

3. Supports Gut Health

Coconut milk and kokum can work together to help our gut feel better and our digestive system work properly.

Many wellness experts say that Sol Kadhi is like a drink that has probiotics because it is gentle, on our digestive system and helps us feel calm.

4. Provides Healthy Hydration

The Sol Kadhi has minerals. These help keep you hydrated when its hot outside.

Sol Kadhi is different from soft drinks. It helps your body get water without all the sugar that is bad, for you.

5. Light and Refreshing

Some people feel really tired when they have milkshakes or sugary cold drinks in the summer. Sol Kadhi is a choice because it is very refreshing and light. This makes Sol Kadhi easy to drink when it’s hot outside in the afternoons. Sol Kadhi is perfect, for summer days because Sol Kadhi helps people feel better when it is very hot.

Why Traditional Indian Drinks Are Trending Again

The wellness trend that is really big in 2026 is people going back to Indian foods and drinks. People who are young now want to try recipes from parts of the country and they want to learn about Ayurvedic practices and use natural ingredients. They do not just want to buy health products that come from countries. You can see a lot of videos on media where people make Bel Sharbat, Sol Kadhi, Aam Panna and other drinks that are popular in different parts of the country. These drinks are really good for weather. Wellness influencers are telling people that these drinks are better for them than drinks that come in packages.

Experts think that traditional Indian drinks are really good for Indias climate. This is because they were made by people over years and they were made to fit the weather and the time of year. As India gets hotter and the weather changes people are starting to realize how important it is to drink water and take care of their gut health. Traditional Indian drinks like Bel Sharbat and Sol Kadhi are becoming popular again because they are good, for people and they help with hydration and gut health.

Summer Superfoods for Natural hydration

Better digestion

Lower processed sugar intake

Reduced caffeine consumption

Gut-friendly nutrition

Cooling support during heatwaves

Which Drink Is Better?

Bel Sharbat is made with a lot of fruit it is really sweet that is why Bel Sharbat is great for people who need energy and water when it is really hot outside. Sol Kadhi is different, from Bel Sharbat, Sol Kadhi is lighter and easier to digest you can have Sol Kadhi after you eat or when the weather is humid. Many people who know about food think that Bel Sharbat and Sol Kadhi can be a part of what you drink in the summer Bel Sharbat and Sol Kadhi can help you stay healthy.

The Growing Wellness Shift in India

The popularity of these drinks shows that people in India are changing the way they think about wellness. India is seeing a change in the way people think about being healthy. People in India are moving away from foods and drinks that’re not good for them. They are going back to using ingredients to make things.

People are now paying attention to what they eat and drink. They want to know what is in their food and drinks. People are choosing to eat food instead of things that are made in a factory. Traditional Indian drinks are a choice for people who want to eat healthy. These drinks are often made at home by people who care about what they put in their bodies. They are not changed much from their state. Drinking Indian drinks is part of trying to be healthy.

Experts think that the future of being healthy in India will be about eating foods that’re from different parts of the country. The future of wellness in India may not be about following health trends that come from countries. Traditional Indian foods and drinks like these are a way for people, in India to be healthy.