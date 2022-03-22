Strides Pharma Science said on Monday that it has signed a sub-licensing agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to provide a generic version of Pfizer’s Covid-19 oral medicine in 95 low- and middle-income countries. The US Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorisation for Pfizer’s Covid-19 oral antiviral medicine (USFDA).

As part of Strides’ sub-licensing arrangement with MPP, the generic version of Pfizer’s oral medicine, Kovidax, will be marketed in markets. The device will be manufactured in the company’s Bengaluru location. Strides stated that it has previously secured supplies of active medicinal ingredients through a preferred partnership agreement.

Nirmatrelvir tablets are co-packaged and co-administered with Ritonavir tablets in this medicine. The medicine has been approved as a Covid-19 oral treatment for emergency use in high-risk adults and high-risk paediatric patients in the United States and many other countries.



Pfizer’s Covid-19 oral treatment reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89 percent within three days of symptom onset when compared to a placebo.

It consists of a 300 mg Nirmatrelvir and a 100 mg Ritonavir pill administered twice daily for five days.