Study Finds Decline In Skin Cancer Rates Among Young Adults

A recent study suggests that the risk of malignant melanoma, or skin cancer, may be declining in Sweden, particularly among individuals under the age of 50. The research, led by Hildur Helgadottir, senior consultant and associate professor of oncology at the Department of Oncology-Pathology, Karolinska Institutet, indicates a significant trend change starting around 2015.

Findings on Incidence and Mortality

The study, which analyzed data from the Swedish Melanoma Registry, found that while new melanoma cases in individuals over 50 continue to rise, the incidence rates for younger age groups began to decline around 2015. This is the first observation of such a trend in Sweden, making it the first European country to report a decrease in melanoma incidence among young adults.

In terms of mortality, the data shows a downward trend for ages up to 59, but not for those over 60. Helgadottir attributes the decrease in mortality among younger groups to both a reduction in incidence and advancements in oncological treatments that have improved disease prognosis. However, the high incidence among older adults prevents a similar decline in their mortality rates.

Hypotheses for the Decline

The study did not directly analyze the causes of the decline but suggests several factors that may have contributed:

Increased Awareness of Sun Protection: The first national ‘Sun Safe’ campaign in the 1990s, which focused on protecting children from UV exposure, may have led to reduced melanoma incidence in younger adults two decades later. Decreased Access to Sunbeds: The introduction of an age limit on sunbeds in 2018 and the earlier reduction in the number of public sunbeds likely contributed to the decline. Increased Indoor Activities: With the rise of mobile phones and computers, children and young people are spending more time indoors, reducing their exposure to sunlight. Increased Immigration: The presence of individuals with darker skin pigmentation who are less susceptible to UV damage may have influenced the overall melanoma rates.

Future Directions

Hildur Helgadottir emphasizes the need to continue promoting sun protection to maintain the reduction of melanoma in younger people and eventually decrease incidence rates among older adults. She also highlights the importance of being cautious with sun exposure, especially during unusually warm and sunny periods.

“From April to September, the sun can be strong, and it is crucial to remember to protect your skin,” said Helgadottir.

