Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Study Finds Rising Lung Cancer Cases In Never-Smokers, Links Air Pollution To Increase

A new study reveals a sharp rise in lung cancer cases among never-smokers, with adenocarcinoma being the most common subtype. Researchers link this increase to declining smoking rates and rising exposure to air pollution.

Study Finds Rising Lung Cancer Cases In Never-Smokers, Links Air Pollution To Increase


A new study published on World Cancer Day in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal reveals an alarming rise in lung cancer cases among people who have never smoked. The study, which involved researchers from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), links the increase to factors such as air pollution, as well as changing patterns in smoking.

The research analysed data from the Global Cancer Observatory 2022 dataset to estimate national-level lung cancer cases, focusing on four subtypes: adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small- and large-cell carcinoma. Among these, adenocarcinoma has emerged as the dominant subtype in both men and women. This particular type of lung cancer, which originates in the glands producing fluids like mucus and digestive juices, now accounts for 53-70% of lung cancer cases among never-smokers worldwide.

Adenocarcinoma is less strongly linked to cigarette smoking than other types of lung cancer, the study authors noted. As smoking rates continue to decline globally, the proportion of lung cancer cases among non-smokers has increased. “Changes in smoking patterns and exposure to air pollution are key contributors to the changing risk profile of lung cancer,” said Freddie Bray, lead author and head of the cancer surveillance branch at IARC.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, but the study highlights the concerning rise in cases among people who have never smoked. These cases are mainly attributed to adenocarcinoma, which is now the fifth leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide, especially in women and in Asian populations.

In 2022, an estimated 908,630 new cases of lung cancer were diagnosed among women worldwide, with 59.7% of these being adenocarcinoma. The study also estimates that 80,378 of these cases in women could be linked to ambient particulate matter (PM) pollution. This highlights the significant role that air pollution plays in lung cancer incidence, particularly in areas that fail to meet WHO air quality standards. As of 2019, nearly everyone worldwide lives in regions with air quality below the WHO criteria.

This study emphasizes the need for tailored cancer prevention strategies that focus on tobacco control and air pollution reduction, especially for high-risk populations. “The diverging trends by sex in recent generations provide critical insights for cancer prevention specialists and policy-makers,” Bray added.

ALSO READ: World Cancer Day 2025: How Does Cancer Progress From Stage 0 To Stage 4?

air pollution Lung cancer world health organization

