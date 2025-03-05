Study Reveals Microplastics Accumulating In Human Brain At Alarming Levels

Research published in Brain Medicine revealed that human brain tissues have MNPs at levels 7-30 times greater than in organs such as the liver or kidney.

The existence of microplastics in the environment has been a cause for concern for years, but a recent new study shows that these small plastic pieces are now building up in the human brain, amounting to a plastic spoon’s worth. Scientists say that this invasion carries serious health threats, particularly for those with dementia, who have been discovered to contain 3-5 times more microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs) in their brains.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Alarming Microplastic Levels in the Brain

Research published in Brain Medicine revealed that human brain tissues have MNPs at levels 7-30 times greater than in organs such as the liver or kidney. Researchers from the University of Ottawa and the University of Toronto pointed out that microplastics as tiny as 200 nanometers, made mostly of polyethylene, can penetrate the blood-brain barrier and accumulate in cerebrovascular walls and immune cells.

“The dramatic increase in brain microplastic concentrations over just eight years, from 2016 to 2024, is particularly alarming,” said Dr. Nicholas Fabiano, lead author of the study from the University of Ottawa’s Department of Psychiatry. “This rise mirrors the exponential increase we’re seeing in environmental microplastic levels.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Potential Health Risks and Dementia Link

The research has raised severe concerns regarding the effects of microplastics on brain health. Researchers hypothesize that long-term exposure to microplastics can lead to neurological diseases like dementia and other mental impairments. Nevertheless, though the research revealed a link between high levels of microplastics and dementia, researchers emphasize that causation remains to be proven.

“The finding of microplastics in the brain is stunning. As a resident in psychiatry, it is especially concerning, because we don’t yet know the extent to which this might affect cognition and mental health,” Dr. Fabiano added.

In addition to physical blockage, microplastics can leach toxic chemicals that are known to interfere with hormone function and induce oxidative stress, inflammation, immune impairment, and even cancer. Certain of these chemicals, endocrine disruptors, have been associated with infertility, metabolic diseases, and heightened cancer risks.

How Are Microplastics Entering the Brain?

Researchers are still examining how these microplastic pieces end up in the brain. The possible avenues are ingestion of food and drinking water, inhalation from breathing particles, and even skin absorption. Another University of New Mexico study further intensified alarm, as it discovered elevated levels of microplastics in recently deceased victims, indicating worsening exposure over time.

How to Reduce Microplastic Exposure

Though studies into eradicating microplastics from the body are in their early stages, specialists advise a number of measures to lower exposure on a day-to-day basis:

Make the Switch to Filtered Tap Water: Bottled water contains almost 90,000 particles of microplastics per year, while making the change to filtered tap water lowers consumption to only 4,000 particles per year.

Bottled water contains almost 90,000 particles of microplastics per year, while making the change to filtered tap water lowers consumption to only 4,000 particles per year. Steer Clear of Plastic Tea Bags: Some plastic tea bags shed millions of microplastics per cup. Choose loose-leaf tea or biodegradable options.

Some plastic tea bags shed millions of microplastics per cup. Choose loose-leaf tea or biodegradable options. Store in Glass or Stainless Steel: Microwaving food in plastic containers can emit high levels of microplastics. Store food in glass, ceramic, or stainless steel.

Microwaving food in plastic containers can emit high levels of microplastics. Store food in glass, ceramic, or stainless steel. Reduce Processed Foods and Seafood: Research indicates that seafood, alcohol, and highly processed foods tend to have high concentrations of microplastics.

Research indicates that seafood, alcohol, and highly processed foods tend to have high concentrations of microplastics. Limit Plastic Packaging Exposure: Decrease use of plastic-wrapped products and opt for fresh, organic produce.

With the increasing body of evidence, experts are calling on governments and policymakers to act swiftly to stem the tide of plastic pollution. Demands for tighter controls on plastic manufacturing, enhanced waste management, and more investment in research on removing microplastics from the human body are escalating.

ALSO READ: How to Maintain Good Vaginal Health? 10 Tips From A certified Expert