Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Researchers at Aarhus University have developed a groundbreaking technique that could significantly advance the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD). This new method aims to forecast how CKD will progress, potentially leading to more effective and personalized care, and reducing the frequency of hospital admissions.

Technique Based on Urine Acid-Base Balance

The technique focuses on analyzing the acid-base balance in urine samples. This analysis can identify early signs of acid accumulation, which may negatively impact kidney function. Mads Vaarby Sorensen, PhD, from the Department of Biomedicine at Aarhus University, explains, “We discovered that the balance between different acid-base elements in urine samples from patients with chronic kidney disease differs significantly from healthy individuals. This led us to develop a calculation model where the relationship between several of the urine’s acid-base elements could be associated with kidney function and disease progression over time.”

Advantages Over Current Methods

Unlike existing blood tests, which only measure acid buildup when it severely affects blood acid-base balance, the new method can detect acid accumulation earlier. “Our method has been tested in several independent cohorts and has proven to be very accurate, even when we analyze urine samples from the same patients over a longer period,” says Peder Berg, MD, and postdoc at the Department of Biomedicine, Aarhus University.

Potential Impact on CKD Management

This innovative method has the potential to revolutionize how CKD patients are monitored and treated. It can differentiate between patients with stable kidney function and those experiencing rapid deterioration. Samuel Svendsen, a medical resident at the Department of Nephrology at Aarhus University Hospital, notes, “The new method could potentially reduce the need for frequent check-ups for stable patients and free up resources for those with more aggressive disease progression.”

Future Research and Development

The research team is actively collaborating with international partners to further explore this technique. They plan to validate the method in up to 4,000 patients in collaboration with major research centers in Europe and the United States. “If we can predict acid buildup earlier, we can intervene with acid-reducing treatments sooner, which could potentially extend the time patients can avoid dialysis,” explains Samuel Svendsen.

This new approach not only promises to enhance the management of CKD but also aims to improve the quality of life for patients by offering more tailored and timely interventions.

