Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Health»
  • Summer Heat Making You Dizzy? Here’s What To Eat To Feel Better Fast

Summer Heat Making You Dizzy? Here’s What To Eat To Feel Better Fast

From coconut water to leafy greens, here are seven cooling, nutrient-rich foods you should add to your diet to stay hydrated, refreshed, and energized all summer long.

Summer Heat Making You Dizzy? Here’s What To Eat To Feel Better Fast

As temperatures soar across the country, many people are experiencing symptoms like dizziness, fatigue, and dehydration. Health experts say these signs are your body's way of signaling a heat imbalance and a need for replenishment.


As temperatures soar across the country, many people are experiencing symptoms like dizziness, fatigue, and dehydration. Health experts say these signs are your body’s way of signaling a heat imbalance and a need for replenishment. The good news? Your kitchen may already have the solution.

Nutritionists recommend adding hydrating and cooling foods to your summer diet to combat dizziness and heat-related fatigue. Here are some must-have summer foods that can help you stay energized and cool:

1. Coconut Water

Often called nature’s energy drink, coconut water is rich in electrolytes like potassium and magnesium. It helps restore hydration levels, especially after excessive sweating.

2. Watermelon

Comprising over 90% water, watermelon is not only delicious but also helps in preventing dehydration. It’s packed with antioxidants and essential vitamins that refresh your body instantly.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

3. Bananas

Dizziness during summer can be a sign of low potassium levels. Bananas are a great source of potassium and natural sugars that provide quick energy and balance your electrolytes.

4. Buttermilk

This probiotic-rich drink cools your body from the inside and supports digestion. A glass of chilled buttermilk with a pinch of salt or cumin can work wonders.

5. Cucumber

Cucumber’s high water content and soothing properties make it ideal for beating the heat. It also contains anti-inflammatory compounds that keep your skin and body refreshed.

6. Leafy Greens like Spinach

Spinach is full of iron, magnesium, and vitamins. Adding it to smoothies or salads can help prevent weakness and dizziness caused by heat-induced nutrient loss.

7. Lemon Water

Simple yet powerful, lemon water rehydrates the body and restores lost minerals. Add a pinch of salt and sugar for an instant homemade electrolyte drink.

Stay Safe, Stay Hydrated

Health professionals advise staying indoors during peak sun hours and maintaining a diet rich in fluids and cooling foods. If you frequently feel lightheaded or weak during summer, it could be due to dehydration, heat exhaustion, or mineral deficiencies.

Incorporate these hydrating foods into your daily diet to beat the summer heat and avoid dizziness. When in doubt, always consult a healthcare provider especially if symptoms persist

ALSO READ: US Restricts COVID Shots For Healthy Americans: Only Seniors, High-Risk To Get Fall Booster

Filed under

summer dizziness Summer hacks

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand