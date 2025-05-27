Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
  Sun Damage Is Sneaky—Here's Why Dermatologists Say SPF Is A Must

UV rays don’t clock out when the sun hides. UV rays are relentless; they can penetrate clouds, car windows, and even office glass. That is why SPF is important in summers.

Here’s Why Dermatologists Say SPF Is A Must


As the sun turns up the heat and tan lines deepen, dermatologists across the globe are sharing one strong reminder this World Sunscreen Day—don’t skip your SPF. Whether you’re sunbathing at the beach or stepping out for a five-minute errand, UV rays are always on the job. “Sun protection isn’t just a cosmetic concern, it’s a critical part of long-term skin health,” said Dr Mandeep Singh, HOD, Plastic Dermatologist and Cosmetic Surgery at Paras Health, Gurugram. Experts are calling SPF a non-negotiable, all-weather shield—yes, even on cloudy days and during your indoor work hours.

Sun Damage Works Overtime—So Should Your Sunscreen

UV rays don’t clock out when the sun hides. “UV rays are relentless; they can penetrate clouds, car windows, and even office glass,” said Dr Singh. He recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, applying it generously, and reapplying every two to three hours. “Remember, prevention is always better than cure,” he added. These invisible rays may not sting on contact, but over time, they cause lasting damage like sunburns, pigmentation, and even skin cancer. Experts stress that consistent use of SPF acts as a simple, powerful line of defence.

Wrinkles, Spots and Tans? Blame the Rays—Not Your Genes

Dr Amiteshwar Singh, Consultant Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgeon at Livasa Hospital, Amritsar, explained the silent ageing power of the sun. “Prolonged exposure to UV radiation leads to fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and uneven skin tone, often much earlier than expected,” he said. He pointed out that the real damage begins beneath the skin before you even notice it. “Investing in your skin today ensures it stays strong, smooth, and radiant for years to come,” he added. Dermatologists agree—future-proofing your skin starts with a squeeze of sunscreen.

SPF Indoors, SPF Outdoors—Make It Your Skin’s BFF

Dr Narander Singla, Lead Consultant – Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, warns that sun damage is cumulative. “What’s a temporary tan today can add up to serious skin damage tomorrow,” he said. He urges people to wear SPF 30 daily and SPF 50 for outdoor days, while pairing it with hats, sunglasses, and shade. “The dangerous rays of the sun can pass through clouds and even bounce off water, sand, and concrete,” he added. The message is clear—don’t leave home (or your window seat) without sunscreen.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Drinking Just One Drink A Day Can Raise Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Study Finds

