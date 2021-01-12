Nirav Shah’s aim is to provide immediate relief to women from low-income groups. Shiraz gandhi, Teamex and 58 foundation of India have supported the cause of Niravbhai.

Sanitary Napkin initiation in Surat, now it will be in India – 15 states and 2 UT. Nirav Shah initiated the cause. Shiraz Gandhi, Teamex and 58 foundations of India have supported the cause of Niravbhai. 4000 girls from Gujarat will get Sanitary Napkin support starting from Surat with the vision of Niravbhai.

Women and girls from low-income backgrounds have been facing a massive menstrual hygiene crisis due to the pandemic. The only source of sanitary napkins for most school-going girls was from government schemes that supply them through government schools, which remain closed amidst the lockdown. Similarly, minimum wage daily labourers women/migrants workers and those from poor homes are unable to afford sanitary napkins as they suddenly have no or very less income. This leads to them using unhygienic methods like paper, rags, etc. This leads to UTIs and other health problems.

Our aim is to provide immediate relief for menstrual health issues faced by women who are from low-income groups in collaboration with the Live To Inspire, through the distribution of sanitary napkins. They are also educated about the best menstrual hygiene practices.

COVID-19 has impacted millions of people. The worst-hit are the poor, migrants, and daily wage workers. There has been a surge in cases & the situation will only get worse before it gets better. For girls and women from financially weak backgrounds, the issue is compounded by the inaccessibility of menstrual hygiene measures. While we take menstrual hygiene for granted, it is a luxury for them.

During this pandemic, nirav shah also initiated distribution of Tulsi drops to over 5000 people in India starting from surat. It is made from the goodness of five rare tulsi which has antioxidant properties. It helps boost immunity. It has antimicrobial properties and is good for skin, liver and joint health. It provides relief from cough and cold. It has been distributed for free just to support people in the time of pandemic to safeguard till the vaccination begins.