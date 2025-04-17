Home
  • Telangana Restricts Unauthenticated C-Sections, Asks For Normal Deliveries In Government Hospitals

Telangana Restricts Unauthenticated C-Sections, Asks For Normal Deliveries In Government Hospitals

In a decisive move to reform maternal healthcare practices, Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has directed health officials to take strict action against private hospitals performing Caesarean sections without valid medical justification.

In a decisive move to reform maternal healthcare practices, Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has directed health officials to take strict action against private hospitals performing Caesarean sections without valid medical justification. The minister’s directive comes amid growing concerns over the rising number of surgical births across the state.

Promoting Natural Childbirth

At a recent review meeting, Rajanarsimha expressed concern about the disproportionate number of C-section deliveries in private healthcare facilities. Stressing the importance of normal childbirth, he urged officials to launch awareness campaigns targeting expectant mothers and their families. The aim, he said, is to educate the public on the health benefits of natural delivery and the risks associated with unnecessary surgical procedures.

To bolster the government’s commitment, the minister proposed specialised midwifery training for nurses in state-run hospitals. “Our goal is to ensure safe deliveries while reducing avoidable medical interventions,” he noted.

Strengthening Government Health Infrastructure

The health department has been instructed to upgrade infrastructure at maternal and child healthcare centres across Telangana. Rajanarsimha emphasized the need for well-equipped delivery rooms and improved facilities to attract more women to government hospitals for childbirth.

The minister’s remarks also reflected a broader vision of empowering public health institutions to compete with private facilities—not just in affordability, but in quality and trust.

Measures to Beat the Heat

With temperatures soaring across the state, the minister also addressed seasonal preparedness. He ordered immediate installation of fans and coolers in all hospitals, while insisting that air conditioners in critical care wards remain operational round-the-clock. “No patient should suffer due to extreme heat while in our care,” he said.

Fire Safety and Staffing Updates

Rajanarsimha placed a sharp focus on fire safety measures, asking hospital administrators to ensure full compliance with safety norms. “Every facility must be prepared. Safety protocols are non-negotiable,” he warned.

He also reviewed the ongoing recruitment drive in the healthcare sector. Officials informed him that over 8,000 positions had been filled last year, and hiring is currently underway for more than 6,200 additional posts, including medical officers, lab technicians, and nursing personnel.

