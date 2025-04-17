The Gen Z Are Facing Mental Health Crisis, Many Are Unable To Disconnect From Work, Even After Work Hours

In the years following the COVID-19 pandemic, the professional landscape has undergone a radical transformation. Remote work and flexible schedules, once considered privileges, are now commonplace.

In the years following the COVID-19 pandemic, the professional landscape has undergone a radical transformation. Remote work and flexible schedules, once considered privileges, are now commonplace. However, the evolving work culture has brought an unintended side effect: a widespread mental health crisis, especially among younger professionals.

A recent study by Mental Health UK paints a troubling picture—nine in ten UK workers reported experiencing stress in the past year, a staggering number that reflects the strain of modern work life. And this phenomenon is not isolated to the UK; data from a global survey spanning over 100 countries shows that 43% of respondents experienced symptoms of workplace burnout, a significant leap since 2019.

Gen Z Facing the Worst of It

Among all age groups, employees aged 18 to 24 are bearing the brunt of burnout. This cohort is not only reporting the highest levels of stress but also the greatest need for time off due to health-related issues. Many cite unpaid overtime (48%) and additional hours prompted by the cost-of-living crisis (46%) as leading contributors to their exhaustion. Alarmingly, nearly two-thirds say they are unable to mentally disconnect from work, even during personal hours.

In contrast, older workers seem to fare better. Only 10% of professionals over 55 reported taking time off due to work-related health concerns, with many crediting better coping mechanisms and a clearer work-life boundary. However, the 25–34 age group also remains vulnerable—56% pointed to increased workloads as the primary cause of their workplace stress.

The Economic Cost of Burnout

The financial implications are severe. According to estimates, mental health-related work issues cost the UK economy £57.4 billion annually, nearly double what it was just a few years ago. On an individual level, employees struggling with anxiety, depression, or burnout earn approximately £8,400 less per year than those without mental health issues.

This productivity gap isn’t just a personal hardship—it signals a growing risk for businesses relying on younger workforces. As stress levels spike, so do absenteeism, performance issues, and attrition rates.

Management Struggling to Cope

A separate study by Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England revealed a concerning gap in managerial preparedness. One in three managers admitted feeling ‘out of their depth’ when dealing with employees facing mental health challenges. While 74% said they were concerned about team wellbeing, many also confessed to lacking the training or tools to offer meaningful support.

Nearly a third expressed the need for better resources and formal guidance in navigating these conversations and protecting their staff from burnout.

