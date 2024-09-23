Home
The Hazardous Impact Of Transport Pollution On Respiratory Health

With rapid urbanization, the number of vehicles on roads has surged, leading to increased emissions of harmful pollutants like nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter. Traffic pollution has now become a significant public health concern. Dr. Syed Abdul Aleem, Consultant Pulmonologist at CARE Hospitals, Musheerabad, Hyderabad, highlights the severe health impacts caused by traffic-related air pollution, particularly respiratory conditions.

Asthma and Air Pollution

Asthma, a chronic respiratory condition, is characterized by symptoms like coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. While asthma can be hereditary, environmental factors, such as air pollution, often play a more significant role in triggering or worsening the disease. Dr. Aleem points out that exposure to traffic pollution in urban environments is a common factor in asthma cases. Pollutants from vehicles can aggravate asthma, increasing inflammation in the airways, which makes individuals more vulnerable to respiratory infections like bronchitis.

Children at Higher Risk

Children are especially susceptible to the effects of traffic pollution due to their developing lungs. Inhaling pollutants can cause lasting damage to their respiratory systems, increasing the likelihood of conditions like pneumonia, sinus infections, and bronchitis. Exposure to traffic pollution at a young age can lead to long-term health consequences, as their lungs are more sensitive to harmful substances. Dr. Aleem stresses the importance of reducing children’s exposure to polluted environments to safeguard their lung health.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is the third-leading cause of death worldwide and is characterized by irreversible airflow limitation. While smoking is the primary risk factor for COPD, long-term exposure to traffic pollution has also been shown to contribute to the disease, even among non-smokers. Pollutants from vehicle emissions, such as particulate matter, can cause chronic inflammation in the lungs, leading to COPD over time. Symptoms like chest tightness, fatigue, and shortness of breath are aggravated by prolonged exposure to polluted air.

Dr. Aleem explains that the cumulative effects of traffic pollution can significantly worsen respiratory conditions, particularly for those living in highly congested urban areas. Both smokers and non-smokers are at increased risk of developing COPD due to continuous exposure to traffic pollutants.

 Other Traffic-Related Respiratory Issues

In addition to asthma and COPD, traffic pollution has been linked to other respiratory problems, including lung cancer and various respiratory infections. Long-term exposure to vehicle emissions increases the risk of lung cancer, as carcinogenic substances in exhaust fumes can damage lung tissue. Additionally, respiratory infections like pneumonia and bronchitis are more prevalent in areas with high levels of air pollution.

 Allergic Rhinitis and Traffic Pollution

Allergic rhinitis, a condition characterized by sneezing, nasal congestion, and a runny nose, is another health issue linked to traffic pollution. Pollutants from vehicle emissions can irritate the soft tissues in the nose, triggering an allergic response. Although often considered a mild condition, allergic rhinitis can significantly impact an individual’s quality of life and may worsen if not addressed.

