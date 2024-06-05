'The Paradox of Mental Health Support in Universities: Mental Health Workshops vs. Student Experiences'

Many colleges and universities nowadays organize mental health workshops as part of student activities to promote their mental health. It is important to note that these workshops are focused on helping students, deal with potential emotional problems, find ways to cope, and help the university become an environment where students can freely discuss such matters.

However, there is a fundamental contradiction between the content of these presentations and the College students’ lifestyle, and this weakness threatens the achievement of such goals.

The Reasons Behind This Contradiction

One of the key contradictions exists in the amount of pressure in academics that students experience. College life is usually associated with such important things as deadlines, exams, and constant striving for success in the academic sphere.

Students can get extremely busy with assignments and other activities, or simply have too many responsibilities and no way to have fun and relax. The very set-up of the college system that focuses on grades and performance to a great extent can lead to stress, anxiety, and burnout.

The Virtue Of Digital Context

Another virtue is the contemporary sphere of college students in a digital context. At the moment, interfaces are an inevitable fact of students’ experience when they use interfaces in different settings such as a university class, academic work, and recreation, especially by using social networks.

On the one hand, it specifies numerous benefits within the global society, on the other hand, it involves the outcomes of mental disorders inclusive of digital fatigue, dependency on social networks, and information overload

Self-care activities might include asking the students to refrain from using gadgets, aerophones, or any other related devices, at least for some time. However, in a college-oriented environment where the courses are primarily delivered through digital platforms, it may be relatively difficult to implement these recommendations systematically.

Analytical Data Of Students Facing Several Disorders

According to sources, most mental health disorders have been observed by the age of 25 years. Approximately 11.9 % of college students suffer from an anxiety disorder and depression with prevalence rates of 7- 9%. Approximately 3.2 % of college students meet the criteria for bipolar disorder (BAD).

Eating disorders such as bulimia, anorexia, and binge eating are common and often have their onset during adolescence with a rapid increase in risk during early adulthood. Approximately one in five college students meet the criteria for alcohol use disorder (AUD) in the previous year (12.5 % alcohol dependence and 7.8 % alcohol abuse).

The high-pressure system of competition which is evident in colleges and universities only adds to the paradox. Young people learn to identify themselves with achievements in academic performance, extracurricular activities, and the projected job opportunities in the future. This mindset could lead to perfectionism, imposter syndrome, and a lack of willingness to seek assistance due to perceived inefficiency or weakness.

The Way Forward

On balance, it can be said that although mental health workshops in colleges are important programs, there is a gap between what is taught in these workshops and the experience of college students. Solving this paradox involves a policy of understanding all causes of stress to students whilst encouraging proportionality equity, acceptance, and discussion of students’ mental health. Only this way can mental health efforts be authentic and meaningful and help college students in need.

