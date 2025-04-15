This Morning Superfood Can Improve Brain Function, Skin And Digestion

From improving brain function and heart health to boosting metabolism and skin glow, here’s why starting your day with a few soaked walnuts is a game-changer, according to experts and studies.

Adding a handful of walnuts to your morning routine could be the simple yet powerful health boost your body needs. According to experts, eating walnuts on an empty stomach can improve brain function, support heart health, aid digestion, and even promote glowing skin. Backed by science and endorsed by nutritionists, this superfood is earning its place as a daily wellness essential.

Nutritionist Pooja Palriwala recently shared in an Instagram post that consuming walnuts first thing in the morning may enhance memory and cognitive function. This aligns with findings from a study titled Benefits of Walnuts on Cognition and Brain Health, which revealed that walnuts reduce oxidative stress, lower the production of free radicals, and strengthen antioxidant defences key factors in preserving brain health.

Brain Food for Thought

Often referred to as “brain food,” walnuts are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, polyphenols, vitamin E, and melatonin. These nutrients play a crucial role in boosting memory, focus, and mental clarity. Regular intake may also help reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Heart Health Hero

Walnuts contain heart-friendly fats monounsaturated and polyunsaturated that help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and reduce inflammation. This supports better blood vessel function and overall cardiovascular health, making walnuts a great option for those watching their heart health.

Supports Weight and Metabolism

If you’re trying to manage weight, walnuts can be your go-to snack. Their combination of healthy fats, protein, and fibre keeps you full for longer, reducing unnecessary snacking. Walnuts also support metabolism, thanks to their omega-3s and polyphenols, which aid fat burning and muscle maintenance.

Gut-Friendly Snack

Walnuts are known to promote gut health by nurturing beneficial bacteria like bifidobacteria and lactobacillus. Their dietary fibre supports smooth digestion, preventing bloating, constipation, and indigestion. Pairing walnuts with other gut-healthy foods can maximize their digestive benefits.

Natural Blood Sugar Regulator

For people with diabetes or those looking to manage blood sugar levels, walnuts offer a natural solution. Their fibre, healthy fats, and antioxidants help control glucose levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

Beyond internal health, walnuts also benefit the skin. Rich in omega-3s, vitamin E, and zinc, they nourish the skin from within. Regular consumption may reduce acne, dryness, and signs of aging, giving your skin a radiant glow and locking in moisture.

Experts recommend soaking 2–4 walnuts overnight and eating them on an empty stomach the next morning for maximum absorption and effectiveness.

