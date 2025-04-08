Toothpaste That Tastes Like KFC Chicken? Here’s What New This Australian Oral Company Is Manufacturing

KFC has joined forces with Australian oral-care brand Hismile to create what might be the most unexpected product of the year: a fried chicken-flavored toothpaste.

This one’s not out of your wildest imagination—it’s real. KFC has joined forces with Australian oral-care brand Hismile to create what might be the most unexpected product of the year: a fried chicken-flavored toothpaste.

Yes, you read that right.

Infused with the fast-food chain’s iconic 11 herbs and spices, the limited-edition toothpaste comes in KFC-themed packaging and even includes a matching electric toothbrush to complete the, well, mouthwatering routine.

The collab dropped on April 1, leading many to suspect it was nothing more than an elaborate April Fools’ prank. But turns out, the joke’s on us—it’s an actual product that went live on Hismile’s website. And in typical internet fashion, it sold out almost immediately.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marketing Mind (@marketingmind.in)

For those curious, the quirky creation is priced at $13 for a 60ml tube, with the branded electric toothbrush costing around $60. The toothpaste doesn’t contain fluoride, which may raise eyebrows—but according to dental experts, that’s not entirely unusual. In fact, one periodontist from the University of Utah pointed out that toothpaste, in general, isn’t strictly necessary for cleaning teeth. It’s the brushing technique that really matters.

Still, brushing your teeth while tasting KFC’s signature chicken? That’s a first.

Whether it’s genius marketing or just plain bizarre, one thing’s for sure—this collab definitely got people talking.

Must Read: Loan For Entrepreneurs Without Guarantee’, In 10 Years Of Mudra Yojna 33 Lakh Crore Loans Sanctioned