Top 5 Facts About Zika Virus Risks During Pregnancy

Zika virus is transmitted primarily through the bite of infected mosquitoes and is prevalent in tropical regions where these mosquitoes thrive. The virus has been linked to severe birth defects, particularly microcephaly a condition where a baby’s head and brain are abnormally small. Zika can also cause other serious issues in babies, such as eye problems, hearing loss, and seizures. Currently, there is no vaccine or specific treatment for Zika virus.

1. Avoid Traveling to Zika-Affected Areas

Pregnant women and those planning to become pregnant should avoid traveling to regions with ongoing Zika outbreaks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regularly updates travel advisories and monitors Zika activity in different countries. Ensuring you’re not exposed to Zika virus during pregnancy is crucial for your baby’s health.

2. Postpone Pregnancy and Practice Safe Sex

If you travel to Zika-affected areas, consider delaying pregnancy. Zika can be transmitted through sexual contact, so it’s advised that men use condoms if they have been in areas with Zika virus. Pregnant women should use condoms during intercourse or abstain from sex to prevent the potential transmission of Zika to the baby. This recommendation extends to couples where only the male partner has traveled to Zika-affected regions.

3. Prevent Mosquito Bites

To reduce the risk of Zika infection, especially if you live in or visit areas where the virus is prevalent, take preventive measures against mosquito bites:

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Stay in air-conditioned or screened accommodations.

Apply mosquito repellents that are deemed safe for pregnant women. Check the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for recommended products.

Eliminate standing water around your home, as it can serve as mosquito breeding grounds.

4. Get Tested for Zika

If you are pregnant and have traveled to areas with active Zika transmission, or if you experience Zika symptoms or have an ultrasound showing issues related to Zika, get tested. Pregnant women should be tested if their male partners have traveled to Zika-affected areas. For those living in or frequently visiting Zika-prone areas, routine testing at prenatal care visits is advisable.

5. Consult Your Healthcare Provider

Discuss any concerns regarding Zika and pregnancy with your doctor. Your healthcare provider can offer personalized advice and stay updated on the latest guidelines as research continues. The CDC’s website is a valuable resource for the most current information and recommendations.

