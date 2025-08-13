LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Health > From Tulsi To Coriander, Top 6 Medicinal Herbs to Grow in Your Balcony Garden for Wellness

From Tulsi To Coriander, Top 6 Medicinal Herbs to Grow in Your Balcony Garden for Wellness

Check out the top 6 medicinal herbs: Tulsi, Mint, Aloe Vera, Coriander, Lemongrass, and Kadi Patta. This can easily grow in your balcony garden. These plants not only enhance your home’s greenery but also offer numerous health benefits, from boosting immunity to aiding digestion and overall wellness.

From Tulsi To Coriander, Top 6 Medicinal Herbs to Grow in Your Balcony Garden for Wellness

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: August 13, 2025 14:29:12 IST

Turn your balcony into a vibrant wellness hub with easy-to-grow medicinal herbs like Tulsi, Mint, Aloe Vera, and more. These green treasures not only add beauty and fragrance to your space but also boost immunity, aid digestion, and offer natural remedies, bringing health and harmony right to your home.

Tulsi

This is a sacred herb that boosts immunity and reduces stress. It helps respiratory health, purifies air, and is best for making daily teas or for holistic health.

Mint

Mint is a herb with a refreshing aroma that aids digestion, helps relieve headaches, freshens the breath, and cools the body. It is perfect for chutneys or any kind of natural beverages and remedies throughout the year.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a succulent plant whose gel soothes skin burns, hydrates, helps digestion, and aids in hair growth. It is ideal for any natural aloe vera-based beauty and health regimen.

Coriander

This is loaded with antioxidants, which help digestion, lower blood sugar levels, and enhance the flavor of food. Both fresh leaves and seeds are used for health and culinary purposes.

Lemongrass

It is a citrusy herb that calms the mind, relieves anxiety, aids digestion, reduces inflammation, and repels insects. It is great for teas, soups, and herbal mixes for wellness.

Kadi Patta

This is a fragrant curry leaf rich in vitamins. They enhance hair health, digestion, and cholesterol control. It is required for Indian cuisine and age-old home remedies.

Growing these six medicinal herbs in your balcony garden is a simple yet powerful way to combine beauty and health. They’re easy to care for, space-friendly, and provide a constant source of fresh, natural wellness solutions.

Disclaimer- This content is for informational purposes only. Consult a healthcare professional before using herbs for medicinal or health purposes.

Tags: aloe verabalcony garden plantsCorianderherbal remedieshome gardening tipsKadi PattaLemongrassmedicinal herbsminttulsi

RELATED News

⁠Why Staying Up Late Could Be Quietly Damaging Your Health
SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance
Breast Cancer Alert! Is Tight Bra A Cause? Here’s What The Report Say
Olive Oil Health Benefits For Your Body And Mind
Roasted Chana Benefits, Nutrition & How Much to Eat Daily

LATEST NEWS

CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
Former RCB Player Joins Adult Site, Sparks Controversy: League Imposes Promotion Ban
Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs Removal Case: Kichcha Sudeepa Urges Adoption Over Captivity, Says, ‘They Didn’t Choose The Streets’
Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence
From Tulsi To Coriander, Top 6 Medicinal Herbs to Grow in Your Balcony Garden for Wellness

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Tulsi To Coriander, Top 6 Medicinal Herbs to Grow in Your Balcony Garden for Wellness

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Tulsi To Coriander, Top 6 Medicinal Herbs to Grow in Your Balcony Garden for Wellness
From Tulsi To Coriander, Top 6 Medicinal Herbs to Grow in Your Balcony Garden for Wellness
From Tulsi To Coriander, Top 6 Medicinal Herbs to Grow in Your Balcony Garden for Wellness
From Tulsi To Coriander, Top 6 Medicinal Herbs to Grow in Your Balcony Garden for Wellness

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?