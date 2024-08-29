A recent report highlights the severe impact of toxic air pollution on global health, revealing that PM2.5, the most harmful air pollutant, is reducing the average human lifespan by nearly two years. In India, the situation is particularly dire, with poor air quality shaving off more than five years from the average life expectancy, and in heavily polluted areas like Delhi, this figure rises to almost eight years. The findings underscore the urgent need for substantial reforms in air quality standards to protect public health.

According to the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report, if global levels of PM2.5 met the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, average life expectancy worldwide could increase by 1.9 years, adding up to a total of 14.9 billion additional years across the global population. However, the current levels of PM2.5, especially in heavily polluted areas, are far from meeting these standards, leading to significant health risks and reduced lifespans.

Air Quality in India: A Dire Situation

The AQLI report shows a slight improvement in India’s air quality, with PM2.5 levels dropping from 51.3µg/m³ in 2021 to 41.4µg/m³ in 2022. This reduction has added one year to the average life expectancy of Indians. However, 42.6% of the population still lives in areas where pollution levels exceed India’s own standard of 40µg/m³. Shockingly, all 1.4 billion residents live in conditions that surpass the WHO’s much stricter standard of 5µg/m³.

Meeting WHO standards could potentially add 3.6 years to the average Indian’s life expectancy and as much as 7.8 years for those living in Delhi, one of the world’s most polluted cities.

Air Pollution: A Bigger Threat Than Smoking

The report also compares the impact of PM2.5 pollution on life expectancy with other major health risks. It reveals that air pollution shortens life expectancy:

1.3 times more than childhood and maternal malnutrition

4.4 times more than excessive alcohol consumption

5.8 times more than traffic accidents

6.7 times more than HIV/AIDS

The Hardest Hit Regions

The northern plains of India, home to 540.7 million people, are the worst affected, with life expectancy reduced by 5.4 years compared to what it would be if WHO standards were met. This region’s significant pollution levels make it the most impacted area in the country.

The Health Risks of Toxic Air

Particulate pollution remains the leading threat to public health, contributing to respiratory infections, lung cancer, and cardiovascular diseases. A study published in The Lancet found that short-term exposure to PM2.5 led to nearly 33,000 deaths across 10 cities in India. These statistics point to the urgent need for stricter air quality standards to safeguard public health.

The Need for Policy Reforms

The current air quality standards in India, set in 2009, allow PM2.5 levels eight times higher than WHO recommendations, which has contributed to a reduction in life expectancy by approximately three years. Experts argue that these outdated standards fail to reflect the latest scientific evidence, which shows that even short-term exposure to PM2.5 increases daily mortality rates by 1.42%.

Despite some efforts, such as a pollution reduction market launched in Gujarat in 2019, India still lacks comprehensive, stringent policies to reduce emissions and improve air quality nationwide.

Global Context and Future Steps

Globally, more than half of all countries lack adequate pollution standards, contributing to 12.4% of the global health burden from particulate pollution. The report emphasizes that without proper data collection and government monitoring, setting and enforcing effective pollution standards remains a challenge.

For India, aligning air quality standards with current scientific evidence is crucial. Without stronger policies and enforcement measures, the health crisis caused by air pollution is expected to worsen, leading to thousands of avoidable deaths each year. Policymakers must focus on reducing emissions from local sources and implement continuous measures to improve air quality.

India must act swiftly to improve its air quality standards and enforce strict measures to reduce pollution levels. Immediate action is required to prevent further loss of life and to protect the health of millions of residents from the harmful effects of toxic air.