Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Health»
  Trump Declared Fit For Office, But Annual Check-Up Reveals Precancerous Skin Condition

Trump Declared Fit For Office, But Annual Check-Up Reveals Precancerous Skin Condition

President Donald Trump’s annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center confirms he is in "excellent cognitive and physical health," with no major issues detected. However, a precancerous skin condition known as actinic keratosis was noted, raising concerns among some observers.

Trump Declared Fit For Office, But Annual Check-Up Reveals Precancerous Skin Condition

Trump's health report confirms he's in excellent physical and cognitive health but reveals a precancerous skin condition, actinic keratosis.


President Trump’s Health Report: US President Donald Trump has been declared in “excellent cognitive and physical health,” according to an official medical report issued following his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. While the report affirms his capacity to fulfill the duties of the Commander-in-Chief, it also reveals a precancerous skin condition that has drawn public attention.

Trump’s Health Report

The detailed report, released by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, was authored by Walter Reed physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, who both performed and supervised the examination.

“On April 11, 2025, President Donald J. Trump underwent his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center,” the report read. “I performed and supervised the comprehensive exam, which included diagnostic and laboratory testing, as well as consultations with fourteen specialty consultants, all in accordance with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF).”

Actinic Keratosis Found in Trump’s Health Report

Among the findings was the presence of benign skin lesions known as actinic keratosis (AK)—rough, scaly patches caused by prolonged exposure to the sun.

Actinic keratoses are rough, scaly patches that form on the skin’s surface. Over time, they may become hardened and develop a wart-like texture.

Also referred to as solar keratosis, actinic keratosis tends to grow gradually and is most commonly seen in individuals over the age of 40. The risk of developing this condition can be reduced by limiting sun exposure and shielding the skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

If left untreated, there is a 5% to 10% chance that actinic keratoses could progress into squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer.

Trump’s Reaction on His Health Report

Following the five-hour medical assessment at Walter Reed, Trump, now 78 and the oldest president ever to be sworn into office, addressed questions about his recent dramatic weight loss and overall health.

“I was there for a long time. I think I did very well,” he said after the appointment.

He also remarked to reporters post-check-up, “I did well,” reaffirming his confidence in his physical and mental condition.

No Cardiac or Pulmonary Abnormalities Found

The president’s heart and lung function were found to be within normal parameters. Capt. Barbabella’s summary included detailed cardiac assessments, “His heart check-up revealed a regular rate and rhythm with normal heart sounds. Cardiac testing, including an electrocardiogram (EKG) and echocardiogram revealed no abnormalities.”

“His heart function is normal, with a healthy normal ejection fraction, and blood flow to his extremities is unimpaired.”

Lung health also appeared uncompromised, “His lungs were clear on examination and a computed tomography (CT) scan of his chest showed no abnormalities.”

Additionally, the report stated that Trump’s hearing was “normal.”

Physician Credits Active Lifestyle for Robust Health

In summarizing the president’s overall condition, Capt. Barbabella emphasized Trump’s active lifestyle as a contributing factor to his vitality, “President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function. His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being. President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events.”

“President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

Bruise on Hand Unaddressed in Report

Despite the thorough medical evaluation, the report did not comment on a visible bruise spotted on Trump’s hand during a recent interaction with French President Emmanuel Macron. The omission has sparked curiosity and speculation but remains unacknowledged in the official documentation.

Also Read: Trump Is In ‘Excellent Health,’ White House Physician Says. How Much Does He Weigh?

Actinic Keratosis President Trump's Health Report

Trump Declared Fit For Office, But Annual Check-Up Reveals Precancerous Skin Condition
