When Covishield is administered as a booster (third dose) to patients who have already had two doses of Covaxin, antibodies increase sixfold, according to the first preliminary scientific evidence from India on combining Covid-19 vaccines. Antibodies do not rise as much when Covaxin is given as a booster to patients who have already had two doses of Covishield. “Such increase is notably low,” according to The Indian Express.

The early results on combining vaccinations were submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India on Wednesday by Christian Medical College, Vellore.

This is the first scientific proof from India that vaccinations may be mixed for booster doses. The “precautionary” third dosage now being given to adults over the age of 60 is the same as the prior two shots.

According to sources, important data on neutralising antibodies and T-cell responses observed when Covishield and Covaxin vaccinations were mixed will be provided in a week. “The results on the neutralising antibody and the T-cell response are far more meaningful.” That information is due next week, according to sources.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is likely to make a judgement on whether to provide a new vaccination as the third dosage based on the final findings.

Biological-Corbevax, E’s Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine, and Serum Institute of India’s Covavax are now being studied in India. The results of these research will be significant when scientific bodies consider whether or not to extend the precautionary dose to persons under the age of 60.

Vaccination for children aged 12 to 14 years old began on Wednesday. On the first day, 3,23,708 doses of Corbevax were delivered to recipients in this age range, according to preliminary statistics. The total number of people vaccinated in the country has reached 180.68 crore.

With a new wave of Covid-19 cases reported in a number of countries, including China, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya convened a high-level meeting with members of the Covid-19 task team on Wednesday and issued a high-level warning. Officials were given directions, according to sources, to do rigorous genome sequencing of samples in order to detect any new mutations. According to insiders, Mandaviya also recommended that local officials improve surveillance in order to detect hotspots sooner.

The task force’s leader, Dr V K Paul, as well as AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava, Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan, and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, were also in attendance.

On Wednesday, India reported 2,876 additional cases, increasing the total number of active cases in India to 32,811.