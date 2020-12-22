In the review meeting, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said that we should be cautious and do the needful to ensure that we do not let the new strain impact the citizens at adversely as it has in other parts of the world.

The new strain of the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus surfacing in United Kingdom has been reported in most news mediums. Due to the same, the Government of India through the Secretary of Health, has issued a letter on Monday (21st December). Adhering to that letter, Andhra Pradesh state government has issued a COVID order. The order specifies that all travelers from UK will be screened and tested using RT-PCR test. Those who are found negative will be cleared and shall observe a 14-day mandatory home quarantine. These norms apply to the passengers looking to enter Andhra Pradesh under the following circumstances, passengers travelling directly from the UK, through connecting flights and those who entered the country from any other means of transport.

Speaking about the same, “We have issued orders to Collectors and SP’s to track those who are coming in from abroad and take these preventive measures, which will be pursued until any new news regarding this issue” said Bhaskar Katamneni, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare. During a review meeting that he chaired,CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, said “We should be cautious and do the needful to ensure that we do not let the new strain impact the citizens at adversely as it has in other parts of the world”

AP government has had promising results by following its 3T’s strategy, being Trace, Test, Treat. By the tireless efforts of the AP Government in carrying out testing, the Covid-19 virus has been isolated in most regions. The persistence shown by the authorities, led by the CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has delivered for the state and the numbers prove the same. The mortality continues to stand at an impressive 0.81 percent with as many as 3,992 cases still active as on 21st December out of the 8,78,937 that have been detected by far. The state has carried out a total of 2,11,631 tests per million which places AP at the top of the testing charts.

2. Surveillance and follow up measures:

a) The surveillance teams should be given a clear mandate and action plan for physical monitoring of all those who have tested negative in the RT-PCR test and are under home isolation. The teams should ensure their proper isolation, monitoring of parameters and ensure follow up RT-PCR test after 7 days of disembarkation.

b) The filed surveillance team consist of medical officer and ANM should mandatorily visit the international travellers on daily basis and update their vitals in the home quarantine app.

c) In case any such persons develop symptoms before seven days, they must be shifted to hospitals and tested for RT-PCR immediately.

