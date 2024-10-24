Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Understanding Significance And Theme Of World Polio Day 2024

Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children under five, leading to paralysis and, in some cases, death.

Understanding Significance And Theme Of World Polio Day 2024

World Polio Day 2024, observed on October 24, is an essential occasion to celebrate the progress made in the fight against polio and to renew our commitment to eradicating this disease. This year’s theme, “A Global Mission to Reach Every Child,” underscores the importance of vaccinating all children, especially in areas where polio remains a threat.

Significance of World Polio Day

Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children under five, leading to paralysis and, in some cases, death. Since the launch of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) in 1988, polio cases have decreased by over 99%, with the disease now endemic in only a few countries.

World Polio Day 2024: A Brief History

World Polio Day was established in 1985 by Rotary International to honor the groundbreaking work of Jonas Salk, who led the development of the first polio vaccine. The global initiative to eradicate polio gained significant momentum in 1988 when Rotary International partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO) to form the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI).

At that time, there were approximately 350,000 cases of polio reported worldwide. Since then, the world has made remarkable strides in reducing the incidence of the disease. Regions such as America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Western Pacific have been declared polio-free.

World Polio Day serves to:

Raise Awareness: The day emphasizes the critical need for vaccinations, particularly in regions still facing polio outbreaks.

Support global eradication efforts: countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan still report cases of polio. World Polio Day fosters global solidarity and encourages continued support for vaccination campaigns.

Strengthen Health Systems: The infrastructure developed for polio vaccination has bolstered broader health initiatives, aiding in routine immunizations and improving overall health services.

Honor Contributions: The day recognizes the efforts of healthcare workers, scientists, and organizations like the WHO and Rotary International, who have been vital in these eradication efforts.

Remind Us of Vigilance: With polio cases at historic lows, it’s crucial to remain alert. The risk of resurgence exists, and vigilance is necessary, even in countries that have been declared polio-free.

World Polio Day is a reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure that every child is vaccinated, paving the way for a healthier, polio-free world. Join the global movement on October 24 to honor those who have fought against polio and to commit to protecting future generations.

ALSO READ: Are Birth Control Pills Changing Your Brain? This Scientist Scanned Hers 75 Times to Find Out!

Filed under

health polio WORLD POLIO DAY 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Turkey Strikes Kurdish Militants In Response To Deadly Attack On TUSAS

Turkey Strikes Kurdish Militants In Response To Deadly Attack On TUSAS

Do You Know Why World Polio Day Is Observed On Oct 24

Do You Know Why World Polio Day Is Observed On Oct 24

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox