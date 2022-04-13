"The vaccination campaign was politicized. There was a lot of politics around it but we never engaged in it. We always thought about benefitting others," he said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts and the contributions of health-care workers in the fight against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“PM Modi imposed a lockdown on time and took the step to create public awareness. Priority was to boost the morale of health workers and frontline workers. I had said on Floor of the House that utensil-clanging and clapping were done to motivate health workers risking their lives,” Mandaviya told reporters. Praising the health care workers who continue to serve the nation during the time of the pandemic, the Health Minister said that during the first and second waves of COVID, none of our doctors left their work.

“They worked continuously, many of them lost their lives but their fellow doctors continued serving the country. So, a comprehensive effort was essential and we did that,’ he added.

The Health Minister slammed the opposition for allegedly politicising the topic of vaccination in India, claiming that the administration never engaged in such politics and always rose above the occasion.

“The vaccination campaign was politicized. There was a lot of politics around it but we never engaged in it. We always thought about benefitting others,” he said.

He further praised the vaccination coverage in the country by sharing certain anecdotes and achievements around it.

“No country in the world has administered more than 97 per cent of its first dose to its citizens over the age of 18 years. India is the first country in the world to do this… There was a period of 10 days was we administered more than one crore vaccine dosses,” he said.

“On the occasion of Prime Minister’s Birthday, we administered more than 2.5 crore vaccine dosses. Then I had just tweeted that we should celebrate his Birthday by getting inoculated,” he added.

India recorded 1,088 new cases on Wednesday with 1,081 recoveries.