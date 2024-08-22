Urgent Call for Global Action as Microplastics Found in Human Organs, Including the Brain

The widespread use of plastic has led to severe environmental contamination, with microplastics—tiny plastic particles less than 5 mm in diameter—now being detected in various parts of the human body, raising significant health and environmental concerns. These microplastics have infiltrated the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, and even critical human organs, including the brain.

A growing body of scientific research highlights the alarming accumulation of microplastics in human organs such as the lungs, placentas, reproductive organs, livers, kidneys, blood vessels, knee and elbow joints, and bone marrow. The presence of microplastics in the brain is particularly concerning, with a recent study revealing that brain samples contained an average of 0.5% plastic by weight. This study, led by toxicologist Matthew Campen from the University of New Mexico, underscores the urgent need to address the issue of plastic pollution.

Sedat Gundogdu, a microplastics researcher at Cukurova University in Turkey, emphasizes the gravity of the situation, stating that it is now “imperative to declare a global emergency” to combat the escalating plastic pollution crisis. The health risks associated with microplastics are becoming increasingly evident, and their impact on human health and ecosystems cannot be ignored.

The scientific community is calling for immediate action to reduce plastic usage and pollution, to prevent further accumulation of microplastics in the environment and the human body. The findings highlight the critical need for global policies and initiatives aimed at mitigating plastic pollution and protecting both human health and the environment.