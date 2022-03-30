The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 get another mRNA COVID-19 booster at least 4 months after receiving an initial booster dose.
The move will increase protection for these vulnerable groups against severe disease from COVID-19, Xinhua news agency quoted the CDC as saying.
The CDC’s move came right after the US Food and Drug Administration authorised a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for these people earlier on Tuesday.
Adults who had a main vaccination and a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may now obtain a second booster dose using an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.
According to the CDC, during the latest Omicron spike, people who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who were not immunised and 7 times less likely to be hospitalised.