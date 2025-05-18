Home
Monday, May 19, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Health»
  • Viral Video Questions The ‘Healthy’ Tag Of Kerala’s Famous Banana Chips

Viral Video Questions The ‘Healthy’ Tag Of Kerala’s Famous Banana Chips

A video uploaded by an Instagram user, who identifies as a doctor under the handle doc.eswar, claims the crispy favourite may not be as ‘healthy’ as widely believed.

Viral Video Questions The ‘Healthy’ Tag Of Kerala’s Famous Banana Chips


A recent social media post has sparked an unexpected debate over one of India’s most beloved snacks — banana chips. A video uploaded by an Instagram user, who identifies as a doctor under the handle doc.eswar, claims the crispy favourite may not be as ‘healthy’ as widely believed.

Oil Test Stirs Online Reactions

In the viral clip, the man burns two pieces of banana chips over a sheet of paper, intending to demonstrate the amount of oil retained in the snack. Within seconds, over 20 oil drops visibly seep into the paper. He concludes that while banana chips are often considered healthy, they are in fact loaded with oil.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Eswar (@doc.eswar)

Though Times Now reported on the video, it also mentioned that the authenticity and scientific validity of the experiment remain unverified.

The video quickly gained traction on Instagram, drawing mixed reactions. While some users appreciated the awareness, others accused the content creator of fearmongering. One user commented, “This man is trying to educate us. Don’t hate him because you love banana chips. It’s all about eating in moderation.” Others countered with scientific rebuttals. “Twenty drops equal just about 1 mL. That doesn’t mean the chips are soaked in oil. Let’s not exaggerate,” another viewer argued.

A third added with a hint of humour and realism, “Oh no… stop counting drops, count blessings. I’m 65 and eat in moderation. Posts like these can create more stress than the oil itself.”

While the video continues to generate buzz, the incident has reignited a broader conversation about food myths, online health content, and the importance of moderation over panic.

