Watch: Health Influencer Reveals Which Food Item Can Ease Your Period Cramps, Improve Mood,

Many women find themselves reaching for a bar of dark chocolate when they're on their period — and it turns out, that craving may be more than just a sweet tooth. According to health experts, certain foods can actually help ease menstrual cramps by lowering inflammation and relaxing muscle contractions.

Many women find themselves reaching for a bar of dark chocolate when they’re on their period — and it turns out, that craving may be more than just a sweet tooth. According to health experts, certain foods can actually help ease menstrual cramps by lowering inflammation and relaxing muscle contractions. One of the most effective — and tasty — options? Dark chocolate.

Deepsikha Jain, a certified nutritionist and national diabetes educator, recently backed this idea in a video she posted on May 22. In it, she shared several reasons why she believes “every girl should eat dark chocolate during her period.”

Why Dark Chocolate Works During Menstruation

According to Jain, the main reason dark chocolate helps during periods is because of its high magnesium content.

“Dark chocolate is rich in Magnesium, which helps in reducing period cramps/nausea, or discomfort. It also helps in a happy mood, causing a positive impact on the brain,” she explained in the video.

This isn’t just about curbing sugar cravings — there’s actual science behind it. Magnesium plays a key role in muscle relaxation, mood regulation, and reducing inflammation. All of these are important when you’re dealing with the physical and emotional symptoms of PMS.

Three Key Benefits of Eating Dark Chocolate During Your Period

In her video, Deepsikha Jain laid out three important benefits of dark chocolate for anyone experiencing PMS symptoms or menstrual cramps:

Relieves Cramps:

Dark chocolate is a strong natural source of magnesium, which helps reduce muscle contractions — the cause of painful period cramps. Lifts Your Mood:

Magnesium also increases serotonin levels, a chemical in the brain that boosts mood. That means dark chocolate can help you feel more calm and emotionally balanced during your period. Fights Inflammation:

Dark chocolate is full of antioxidants, which help bring down inflammation — another major cause of discomfort during menstruation.

How Much Dark Chocolate Should You Eat and What Kind?

After the video was posted, many of Jain’s followers wanted to know how much dark chocolate they should eat — and what kind is most effective.

In response, she recommended choosing a dark chocolate bar that contains at least 70 to 80 percent cacao solids. She said the brand doesn’t matter, as long as the chocolate falls within that percentage range. This ensures you’re getting a good amount of magnesium and antioxidants without too much added sugar.

As for quantity, Jain advised eating around 2 to 3 pieces of dark chocolate during the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle. That’s the second half of your cycle — roughly from day 15 to day 28 — leading up to your period.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, this phase begins after ovulation and ends when menstruation starts. It’s often the time when PMS symptoms kick in, so eating a little dark chocolate during this window can help ease those changes.

A Natural (and Delicious) Way to Support Your Body

While it might sound too good to be true, there’s solid evidence that a small amount of dark chocolate can do more than satisfy cravings — it can also offer real relief during one of the most uncomfortable parts of the menstrual cycle.

Of course, balance is key. Like with any food, moderation matters, and results may vary from person to person. But if you’re reaching for chocolate during your period, especially the dark kind with high cacao content, know that your body may be onto something.