Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Health»
  • Watch: Health Influencer Reveals Which Food Item Can Ease Your Period Cramps, Improve Mood,

Watch: Health Influencer Reveals Which Food Item Can Ease Your Period Cramps, Improve Mood,

Many women find themselves reaching for a bar of dark chocolate when they're on their period — and it turns out, that craving may be more than just a sweet tooth. According to health experts, certain foods can actually help ease menstrual cramps by lowering inflammation and relaxing muscle contractions.

Watch: Health Influencer Reveals Which Food Item Can Ease Your Period Cramps, Improve Mood,

According to health experts, certain foods can actually help ease menstrual cramps by lowering inflammation and relaxing muscle contractions.


Many women find themselves reaching for a bar of dark chocolate when they’re on their period — and it turns out, that craving may be more than just a sweet tooth. According to health experts, certain foods can actually help ease menstrual cramps by lowering inflammation and relaxing muscle contractions. One of the most effective — and tasty — options? Dark chocolate.

Deepsikha Jain, a certified nutritionist and national diabetes educator, recently backed this idea in a video she posted on May 22. In it, she shared several reasons why she believes “every girl should eat dark chocolate during her period.”

Why Dark Chocolate Works During Menstruation

According to Jain, the main reason dark chocolate helps during periods is because of its high magnesium content.

“Dark chocolate is rich in Magnesium, which helps in reducing period cramps/nausea, or discomfort. It also helps in a happy mood, causing a positive impact on the brain,” she explained in the video.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This isn’t just about curbing sugar cravings — there’s actual science behind it. Magnesium plays a key role in muscle relaxation, mood regulation, and reducing inflammation. All of these are important when you’re dealing with the physical and emotional symptoms of PMS.

Three Key Benefits of Eating Dark Chocolate During Your Period

In her video, Deepsikha Jain laid out three important benefits of dark chocolate for anyone experiencing PMS symptoms or menstrual cramps:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepsikha Jain (@fries.to.fit)

  1. Relieves Cramps:
    Dark chocolate is a strong natural source of magnesium, which helps reduce muscle contractions — the cause of painful period cramps.

  2. Lifts Your Mood:
    Magnesium also increases serotonin levels, a chemical in the brain that boosts mood. That means dark chocolate can help you feel more calm and emotionally balanced during your period.

  3. Fights Inflammation:
    Dark chocolate is full of antioxidants, which help bring down inflammation — another major cause of discomfort during menstruation.

How Much Dark Chocolate Should You Eat and What Kind?

After the video was posted, many of Jain’s followers wanted to know how much dark chocolate they should eat — and what kind is most effective.

In response, she recommended choosing a dark chocolate bar that contains at least 70 to 80 percent cacao solids. She said the brand doesn’t matter, as long as the chocolate falls within that percentage range. This ensures you’re getting a good amount of magnesium and antioxidants without too much added sugar.

As for quantity, Jain advised eating around 2 to 3 pieces of dark chocolate during the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle. That’s the second half of your cycle — roughly from day 15 to day 28 — leading up to your period.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, this phase begins after ovulation and ends when menstruation starts. It’s often the time when PMS symptoms kick in, so eating a little dark chocolate during this window can help ease those changes.

A Natural (and Delicious) Way to Support Your Body

While it might sound too good to be true, there’s solid evidence that a small amount of dark chocolate can do more than satisfy cravings — it can also offer real relief during one of the most uncomfortable parts of the menstrual cycle.

Of course, balance is key. Like with any food, moderation matters, and results may vary from person to person. But if you’re reaching for chocolate during your period, especially the dark kind with high cacao content, know that your body may be onto something.

ALSO READ: What Is Amrit Bharat Station Scheme? All You Need To Know About The 103 Redeveloped Railway Stations

Filed under

dark chocolate Health influencer

Adani Group Chairman Gaut

Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In The Northeast
Vietnamese government has

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report
Iranian Foreign Minister

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect
Industrialist Gautam Adan

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit
newsx

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress
When talking about treks

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In The Northeast

Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In The Northeast

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Entertainment

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3 Lakhs

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out Publications Over Fake Kannada Row News

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’