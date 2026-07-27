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Home > Health News > What Is A Sandfly? How It Spreads Chandipura Virus, Symptoms, And Ways To Protect Yourself

What Is A Sandfly? How It Spreads Chandipura Virus, Symptoms, And Ways To Protect Yourself

Learn what a sandfly is, how it spreads the Chandipura virus, its warning symptoms, why children are most vulnerable, and practical prevention tips to reduce infection risk during monsoon season.

What is a sandfly? Image Credit: Unsplash
What is a sandfly? Image Credit: Unsplash

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 14:11 IST

Do you know that a tiny, easy-to-miss insect is behind one of India’s more alarming seasonal health scares? It is the sandfly, which is barely a few millimetres long and covered in fine hair, as it’s often mistaken for a stray mosquito or gnat, but do you know what its bite carries? Its bite carries the Chandipura virus, which is a pathogen that can turn deadly within days, especially in children.

What Is A Sandfly?

A sandfly is an insect which is specifically a species from the genus Phlebotomus. They mostly grow in rural and semi-urban areas or often in places that have no sanitation, breeding in damp soil, cracks in the walls, and also cattle sheds. As they are small in size and have weak, hopping flight, they are hard to spot compared to mosquitoes, which is part of why bites often go unnoticed until symptoms appear.

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How Does It Spread The Virus?

A person gets infected by the bite of a sandfly that is carrying the virus, and most importantly, it is not a communicable disease, which keeps outbreaks tied closely to vector activity rather than human contact. Some research also points to mosquitoes as a secondary route, and scientists suspect certain animals may serve as reservoirs for the virus, though that’s still being studied. Cases tend to cluster during the early monsoon months, when conditions favour sandfly breeding.

What Are The Symptoms?

The illness moves fast. It usually starts with a sudden high fever, an intense headache often paired with sensitivity to light, persistent vomiting that can lead to dehydration, and general body aches. From there, it can escalate into serious neurological trouble like confusion, irritability, and drowsiness, as the infection affects the brain. Children, roughly between nine months and 14 years old, bear the brunt of the disease, which shows up as acute encephalitis, or severe brain inflammation.

How Can You Protect Yourself?

There’s no dedicated treatment for the virus itself, so prevention rests almost entirely on avoiding bites and keeping sandfly numbers down. That means insecticide spraying in known breeding spots, clearing damp debris and cracks around homes, using repellents, sleeping under treated bed nets, and dressing in full-sleeved clothing during peak sandfly hours around dusk and dawn. For families in affected regions, the biggest safeguard is simply acting fast, as a child with sudden high fever and severe headache during monsoon season needs medical attention right away, since early care makes the biggest difference in outcomes.

Also Read: Why Is Karyna Shuliak in the News? Her Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Explained

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What Is A Sandfly? How It Spreads Chandipura Virus, Symptoms, And Ways To Protect Yourself

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What Is A Sandfly? How It Spreads Chandipura Virus, Symptoms, And Ways To Protect Yourself
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