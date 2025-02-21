Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  What Is Analogue Paneer? 6 Ways To Identify It And Stay Safe

What Is Analogue Paneer? 6 Ways To Identify It And Stay Safe

The debate erupted in October 2024, when a Gurugram-based social media user accused food delivery giant Zomato of supplying "fake paneer" made from vegetable oil. The product, labeled as "Analogue Paneer," was advertised as suitable for tikkas and gravies.

What Is Analogue Paneer? 6 Ways To Identify It And Stay Safe

Zomato had supplied ‘fake paneer’ made from vegetable oil.


Paneer, a staple in Indian cuisine, is beloved for its versatility in everything from appetisers to rich curries. However, a recent controversy has left many consumers wondering whether the paneer they enjoy is actually authentic.

The debate erupted in October 2024, when a Gurugram-based social media user accused food delivery giant Zomato of supplying “fake paneer” made from vegetable oil. The product, labeled as “Analogue Paneer,” was advertised as suitable for tikkas and gravies. This claim sparked widespread discussion on social media about the health risks and authenticity of such substitutes.

As food delivery becomes a regular part of urban life, concerns have arisen over the potential health implications of consuming analogue paneer. While selling this substitute is legal in India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) mandates that it be clearly labeled as “non-dairy” to avoid consumer deception. Non-compliance with this regulation can result in penalties.

What is Analogue Paneer?

Analogue paneer, also known as synthetic or fake paneer, is a non-dairy product made by replacing milk constituents with non-dairy ingredients. This product is designed to mimic the appearance and texture of traditional paneer, but it doesn’t provide the same nutritional benefits.

Manufacturers use vegetable oils, starch, and emulsifiers to create a cost-effective substitute for dairy-based paneer. Analogue paneer costs roughly half as much as its dairy counterpart, but it lacks the essential nutrients found in real paneer. This has raised concerns about its potential impact on health.

Health Risks of Analogue Paneer

While analogue paneer may offer a cheaper alternative, it comes with several health risks due to its high trans fat content. These fats are linked to a variety of serious health conditions, including:

  • Heart disease: Trans fats increase bad cholesterol and contribute to cardiovascular issues.
  • Inflammation: Chronic inflammation caused by trans fats can lead to diabetes, cancer, and heart conditions.
  • Digestive problems: Consuming fake paneer may cause bloating, indigestion, nausea, diarrhoea, and vomiting.

How to Identify Fake Paneer

With the rise of analogue paneer in the market, it’s crucial to know how to differentiate it from real paneer. Here are some easy ways to spot the difference:

1. Taste and Texture

Authentic paneer is firm and has a fresh, milky aroma. If the paneer lacks these qualities, it might be an analogue substitute.

2. Read the Label

FSSAI regulations require clear labeling of non-dairy substitutes. Look for words like “analogue,” “imitation,” or “non-dairy” on the packaging to verify whether it’s real paneer.

3. Hand Pressure Test

Real paneer should be firm and maintain its shape when pressed. Fake paneer, often made with skimmed milk and additives, crumbles easily under pressure.

4. Iodine Tincture Test

Boil the paneer, let it cool, and add a few drops of iodine tincture. If the paneer turns blue, it contains starch, indicating it’s likely synthetic.

5. Arhar Dal Powder Test

Mix arhar dal (pigeon pea) powder with boiled and cooled paneer. If it turns light red, the paneer may contain detergent or urea, signaling adulteration.

6. Soybean Powder Test

Similar to the arhar dal test, adding soybean powder to boiled and cooled paneer can reveal adulteration. A light red color suggests the presence of harmful chemicals.

7. Heat Test

When heated, real paneer will brown or crumble slightly. Fake paneer, however, may melt unevenly or release excess water.

Protect Yourself from Fake Paneer

As consumers, it’s important to be vigilant and informed about what we’re eating. Whether you buy paneer from a store, a restaurant, or through a food delivery service, always check for signs of authenticity. While analogue paneer might seem like a cheap alternative, the health risks associated with it are not worth the savings. By following these simple tests and reading labels carefully, you can ensure you’re enjoying the real deal.

