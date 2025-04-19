Actor Colin Farrell is opening up about a deeply personal journey — his son James’ life with Angelman syndrome, a rare neurological disorder often misdiagnosed as cerebral palsy. Now 21, James is transitioning into long-term care, a decision rooted in love and foresight.

Actor Colin Farrell is shedding light on a deeply personal chapter of his life, his son James’ experience living with Angelman syndrome and the family’s decision to transition him into long-term care.

Angelman syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that causes significant developmental delays, limited speech, problems with movement and balance, and often intellectual disability. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder is often misdiagnosed in early childhood due to similarities with other neurological conditions, including cerebral palsy.

A Decision Rooted in Love and Long-Term Planning

In an interview with Candis magazine for its May issue, the 48-year-old actor shared that he and James’ mother, Kim Bordenave, have decided to place their 21-year-old son in permanent care — a step driven by both foresight and concern for his long-term well-being.

“It’s tricky — some parents will say, ‘I want to take care of my child myself.’ And I respect that,” Farrell said.

“But my horror would be, what if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James’ mother, Kim, has a car crash and she’s taken too — and then James is on his own? Then he’s a ward of the state and he goes where? We’d have no say in it.”

Farrell added that he and Bordenave, a former model, are carefully looking for a facility that offers James the kind of life and connection they hope for him.

“We want to find somewhere we like where he can go now, while we’re still alive and healthy, that we can go and visit, and we can take him out sometimes,” he said.

He added: “We want him to find somewhere where he can have a full and happy life, where he feels connected.”

What is Angelman Syndrome?

Angelman syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by a change in a specific gene. It leads to developmental delays, difficulties with speech and balance, intellectual disability, and sometimes seizures.

Individuals with Angelman syndrome often smile and laugh frequently and are typically happy and easily excitable.

Developmental delays usually appear between 6 and 12 months of age and are often the earliest signs of the condition. Seizures typically begin between the ages of 2 and 3.

While people with Angelman syndrome generally have a near-normal life expectancy, there is currently no cure. Treatment focuses on managing developmental, medical, and sleep-related challenges.

Early Signs Angelman Syndrome

Farrell has spoken before about James’ early health challenges. In an August 2024 interview with PEOPLE, he recalled how he and Bordenave began to worry when James missed key developmental milestones.

“He wasn’t hitting benchmarks. He couldn’t sit up. He wasn’t crawling,” Farrell said. “I think he was a year and a half when we took him to get really checked out, and he was diagnosed as having cerebral palsy. It was a common misdiagnosis because it shared a lot of the same characteristics.”

It wasn’t until James was about two and a half years old that a pediatric neurologist recommended testing for Angelman syndrome — and the diagnosis was confirmed.

“I remember the first two questions I asked were, ‘What’s the life expectancy and how much pain is involved?’ And the doctor said, ‘Life expectancy, as far as we can tell, is the same for you and for me, and pain, no,’” Farrell recalled.

James’ Strength and the Repetition Behind Every Step Forward

James’ life, Farrell said, has been marked by patience and hard work.

“He has worked so hard all his life — so hard,” he shared, emphasizing that even basic tasks have required extensive repetition.

Farrell, who also shares a 15-year-old son named Henry with actress Alicja Bachleda-Curús, spoke with deep affection about both his children.

“I’ve been blessed to have two fine young men in my charge. I’m not even joking — every day I just think they’re just magic. Both of them. I just adore them. And I’m just proud of the kind of fellas they are.”

