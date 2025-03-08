Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia, remains under close medical supervision as he enters his fourth week in the hospital. While showing signs of improvement, doctors caution that the 88-year-old pontiff is not yet out of danger.

Pope Francis is showing signs of gradual improvement as he continues treatment for double pneumonia, the Vatican announced on Saturday. Despite this progress, doctors have maintained a cautious outlook, emphasizing that the 88-year-old pontiff remains under close medical supervision and is not yet out of danger.

Fourth Week in Hospital, Day-to-Day Operations Continue

The pope, who has a history of chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been hospitalized since February 14. A Vatican statement confirmed that he has remained stable over the past several days, with no fever and consistent oxygen levels in his blood.

As the pontiff entered his fourth week at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, he balanced periods of work and rest while recovering from several acute respiratory episodes last week. His medical team remains cautious, stating, “In order to record these initial improvements in the coming days as well, his doctors have prudently maintained the prognosis as guarded.”

Despite his absence, the Vatican’s daily functions have continued uninterrupted. Cardinal Pietro Parolin led a Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica for an anti-abortion group, where he delivered a message from Pope Francis emphasizing the need to protect life at all stages.

The message, dated March 5 and addressed to the Movement for Life, urged the faithful to advocate for the unborn as well as “for the elderly, no longer independent or the incurably ill.”

Ongoing Prayers For Pope Francis

In a continued show of support, Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny, a close ally of Pope Francis, led the nightly recitation of prayers for the pope on Saturday. Czerny is also scheduled to celebrate Sunday’s Holy Year Mass for volunteers, a role originally intended for Francis.

Meanwhile, the pope remains on high-flow supplemental oxygen to aid his breathing throughout the day and uses a noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask at night.

Pope Francis was initially hospitalized with what was believed to be a severe case of bronchitis. However, his condition progressed into a complex respiratory infection and double pneumonia, resulting in the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy. His prolonged illness has led to growing concerns about his ability to continue fulfilling his duties in the future.

What Is Double Pneumonia, Disease Pope Francis is Suffering From?

Double pneumonia is a serious lung infection that affects both lungs, causing inflammation in the alveoli—the tiny air sacs responsible for oxygen exchange. When these sacs fill with fluid or pus, breathing becomes difficult. The condition can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, with severity increasing if multiple segments of the lungs are affected.

Having both lungs infected does not necessarily mean the symptoms will be more severe. Double pneumonia does not equate to double the seriousness. The infection can be mild in both lungs or severe in both.

Symptoms can differ based on factors such as age, overall health, and the specific type of infection.

