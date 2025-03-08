Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • Health»
  • What Is Double Pneumonia, The Lung Infection Pope Francis Has Been Battling?

What Is Double Pneumonia, The Lung Infection Pope Francis Has Been Battling?

Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia, remains under close medical supervision as he enters his fourth week in the hospital. While showing signs of improvement, doctors caution that the 88-year-old pontiff is not yet out of danger.

What Is Double Pneumonia, The Lung Infection Pope Francis Has Been Battling?

Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia, remains under close medical supervision as he enters his fourth week in the hospital.


Pope Francis, Double Pneumonia, Vatican, 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pope Francis is showing signs of gradual improvement as he continues treatment for double pneumonia, the Vatican announced on Saturday. Despite this progress, doctors have maintained a cautious outlook, emphasizing that the 88-year-old pontiff remains under close medical supervision and is not yet out of danger.

Fourth Week in Hospital, Day-to-Day Operations Continue

The pope, who has a history of chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been hospitalized since February 14. A Vatican statement confirmed that he has remained stable over the past several days, with no fever and consistent oxygen levels in his blood.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the pontiff entered his fourth week at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, he balanced periods of work and rest while recovering from several acute respiratory episodes last week. His medical team remains cautious, stating, “In order to record these initial improvements in the coming days as well, his doctors have prudently maintained the prognosis as guarded.”

Despite his absence, the Vatican’s daily functions have continued uninterrupted. Cardinal Pietro Parolin led a Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica for an anti-abortion group, where he delivered a message from Pope Francis emphasizing the need to protect life at all stages.

The message, dated March 5 and addressed to the Movement for Life, urged the faithful to advocate for the unborn as well as “for the elderly, no longer independent or the incurably ill.”

Ongoing Prayers For Pope Francis

In a continued show of support, Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny, a close ally of Pope Francis, led the nightly recitation of prayers for the pope on Saturday. Czerny is also scheduled to celebrate Sunday’s Holy Year Mass for volunteers, a role originally intended for Francis.

Meanwhile, the pope remains on high-flow supplemental oxygen to aid his breathing throughout the day and uses a noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask at night.

Pope Francis was initially hospitalized with what was believed to be a severe case of bronchitis. However, his condition progressed into a complex respiratory infection and double pneumonia, resulting in the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy. His prolonged illness has led to growing concerns about his ability to continue fulfilling his duties in the future.

What Is Double Pneumonia, Disease Pope Francis is Suffering From?

Double pneumonia is a serious lung infection that affects both lungs, causing inflammation in the alveoli—the tiny air sacs responsible for oxygen exchange. When these sacs fill with fluid or pus, breathing becomes difficult. The condition can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, with severity increasing if multiple segments of the lungs are affected.

Having both lungs infected does not necessarily mean the symptoms will be more severe. Double pneumonia does not equate to double the seriousness. The infection can be mild in both lungs or severe in both.

Symptoms can differ based on factors such as age, overall health, and the specific type of infection.

Also Read: What Is Hantavirus, The Rare Disease That Killed Actor Gene Hackman’s Wife?

Filed under

Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Vatican

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Was Vice President JD Vance Heckled While Walking With His Three-Year Old Daughter?

Why Was Vice President JD Vance Heckled While Walking With His Three-Year Old Daughter?

Why Has Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Rejected Talks With US?

Why Has Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Rejected Talks With US?

Who Are Alawites And Why Are They Being ‘Massacred’ In Syria?

Who Are Alawites And Why Are They Being ‘Massacred’ In Syria?

Revenge Killings In Syria: Why Have Security Forces Killed More Than 600 Alawites In The Last Two Days?

Revenge Killings In Syria: Why Have Security Forces Killed More Than 600 Alawites In The...

What Is Stopgap Funding Bill? House GOP Unveils Plan To Prevent Government Shutdown

What Is Stopgap Funding Bill? House GOP Unveils Plan To Prevent Government Shutdown

Entertainment

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women