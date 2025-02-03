What Is Forest Bathing? Japanese Doctors Prescribe People To Visit Forests

The practice of immersing oneself in nature for relaxation and healing has deep roots in history. One such example is a poem from 1689 by the Japanese poet Matsuo Bashō, which reflects a long-standing tradition of finding peace in the forest. Today, this practice is known as shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, a term that first emerged in 1982 during Japan’s first forest-bathing conference. Developed by Dr. Qing Li, this therapeutic practice involves immersing oneself mindfully in nature, engaging all senses. This event took place in the Akasawa Natural Recreation Forest in Nagano Prefecture, which is recognized as the birthplace of the practice.

Studies have shown that this practice reduces stress, blood pressure, anxiety, and even improves sleep and immune function due to the phytoncides released by trees. Even small green spaces offer benefits. Practitioners focus on sensory experiences, from bird song to earhy scents.

The Origin of Forest Bathing and Its Healing Effects

The idea of forest bathing was introduced by Tomohide Akiyama, a Japanese government official, who noticed the positive health effects of the forest environment. Akiyama linked the practice to phytoncides, natural chemicals emitted by trees and plants to protect themselves from harmful microbes, fungi, and bacteria. These phytoncides, when inhaled by humans, have been shown to reduce stress, lower cortisol levels, and enhance the activity of our natural killer (NK) cells, which help protect against pathogens. As a result, the practice has been embraced for its ability to improve both mental and physical health.

Interestingly, you don’t need to venture deep into the woods to experience the benefits of forest bathing. You can also benefit by visiting places like an onsen (natural hot spring) made from fragrant hinoki (Japanese cypress) wood, or even by cooking with foods that contain phytoncides, such as garlic, onion, and various spices.

Finding Calm in Everyday Life

While not everyone can escape into the forest regularly, simple activities like taking a walk in a local park at dusk can provide similar calming effects. For instance, the smell of rosemary—found in many public spaces like cafés and shopping complexes—can have an immediate soothing impact. Rubbing a rosemary stalk to release its aromatic oils and inhaling deeply can evoke a sense of calm, showing that the healing power of nature can be accessed in small, everyday moments.

Forest Bathing in Japan’s Scenic Locations

For those seeking a true forest-bathing experience, there are many beautiful places in Japan that offer the perfect environment to relax and reconnect with nature. One such place is Appi Kogen, located in Iwate Prefecture. This plateau is home to an ancient beech forest, ideal for experiencing komorebi—the Japanese term for sunlight filtering through the trees. This peaceful environment allows visitors to fully embrace the calming experience of forest bathing.

Fudo Falls: A Sacred Natural Retreat

Another remarkable location in Appi Kogen is Fudo Falls, one of Japan’s top 100 waterfalls. The journey to the waterfall is a sensory experience in itself, with a path surrounded by lush greenery and several red torii gates marking the sacredness of the area. The history of the region is tied to shugendō—a form of mountain asceticism—and visitors can feel the spiritual energy as they walk through the forest and take in the beauty of the falls.

Manami Horii, a Kansai-based interpreter, shared her experience of forest bathing at Appi Kogen, saying, “Experiencing forest bathing at Appi Kogen was the first time I really felt like I connected deeply with nature. Feeling the wind, seeing the beautiful surrounding greenery, and inhaling the smell of the earth were all experiences I do not normally have in my everyday life, and this stimulation of all my senses enabled me not only to digitally detox; but also return to zero, and remember who I really am.”

Forest Bathing: A Stress Reliever for Modern Life

In recent years, forest bathing has become an essential part of preventive healthcare in Japan. Studies have shown that spending time in nature helps improve sleep, boost mood, enhance focus, and reduce stress levels. Chronic stress can contribute to various health problems, including anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, and weakened immune function. By taking the time to immerse oneself in nature, it’s possible to combat the damaging effects of stress and promote better physical and mental health.

Melanie Choukas-Bradley, a naturalist and author from Washington D.C., explained the origins of forest bathing: “The phrase ‘shinrin-yoku’ or ‘forest bathing’ was first coined in the 1980s by the head of Japan’s forestry agency. They were very concerned in Japan about the fact that people worked really long hours, especially in Tokyo, and people were very stressed out and suffering all kinds of physical and mental health effects.”

Embracing Mindfulness in the Forest

Forest bathing shares similarities with other Japanese practices like Zen meditation and mindfulness, but it offers a less intimidating approach. While meditation requires focused stillness and mindfulness encourages awareness of your thoughts and surroundings, forest bathing naturally fosters these qualities through the simple act of being present in nature. Whether walking, sitting, or simply standing still, you allow your senses to fully engage with the environment, promoting a sense of calm and clarity.

Dr. Qing Li, a researcher at Nippon Medical School, has studied the effects of forest bathing extensively. He emphasizes that we spend about 93 percent of our time indoors, which contributes to feelings of stress and a “nature deficit.” By spending just a few hours in nature, particularly through forest bathing, we can significantly improve our emotional and physical well-being.

Accessible Forest Bathing in Japan

One of the biggest advantages of forest bathing is how easily accessible it is. In Japan, there are organized tours and wellness retreats specifically designed to guide participants through the practice. For example, Tranquwell Japan Wellness Retreats offers tours where visitors can learn how to appreciate the natural surroundings, engage in mindful walking, and even enjoy a traditional tea ceremony at the end of the day.

For those who prefer to explore on their own, Japan’s stunning national parks provide the perfect locations for forest bathing. The Japan Alps, the Yoshino-Kumano National Park on the Kii Peninsula, and Yakushima National Park are all ideal destinations for anyone looking to experience the restorative benefits of forest bathing.

A Prescription for Well-being

In a world filled with constant noise and digital distractions, forest bathing offers a simple yet effective way to restore balance to the body and mind. Whether through a walk in the woods, a visit to a hot spring, or simply inhaling the aroma of rosemary, the healing power of nature is always within reach. By embracing this practice, we can reconnect with ourselves and find peace in the natural world.

Shinrin-Yoku is gaining global recognition as a wellness practice aimed at reducing stress amongst individuals and improving people’s mental well-being by employing nature’s healing powers.