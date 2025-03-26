Mia Love, a trailblazing Republican congresswoman, defied expectations throughout her life—from breaking political barriers to battling a relentless disease. Her passing at 49 has reignited discussions about glioblastoma, the aggressive brain cancer that ultimately claimed her life.

Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, passed away on Sunday at the age of 49 after a prolonged battle with glioblastoma, a highly aggressive form of brain cancer. Her passing has reignited discussions about the disease, its prognosis, and the treatment challenges associated with it.

Who Was Mia Love?

Born Ludmya Bourdeau to Haitian immigrant parents, Love made history as a pioneering Republican congresswoman representing Utah in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019.

Her political career began in 2003 when she won a seat on the Saratoga Springs City Council, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. She later became the city’s mayor and gained national attention when she spoke at the 2012 Republican National Convention, where her sharp criticism of then-President Barack Obama drew enthusiastic applause.

Love ran for Congress that same year but narrowly lost to the Democratic incumbent. Undeterred, she launched another campaign in 2014 and won by approximately 7,500 votes, marking her place in history as the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress.

Despite her initial rise within the GOP, her political influence waned as former President Donald Trump gained dominance within the party. Love distanced herself from Trump and, in 2018, publicly criticized his derogatory comments about immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and some African nations. That same year, she lost her re-election bid during the Democratic surge in the midterm elections.

Mia Love Diagnosed With Glioblastoma in 2022

Love was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2022. Doctors initially estimated her life expectancy at 10 to 15 months, but she surpassed those expectations.

She first noticed symptoms while vacationing with her family. After experiencing a severe headache upon landing, she found that the sun’s reflection on the water exacerbated her pain. Concerned, her husband took her to a hospital, where scans revealed a brain tumor.

Following her return to Utah, Love underwent surgery to remove approximately 95% of the tumor. However, biopsy results confirmed the tumor was cancerous and had a high likelihood of spreading to surrounding brain tissue.

She then joined a clinical trial at Duke University’s Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center in Durham, North Carolina, which used immunotherapy to stimulate her immune system to attack the tumor. Initially, the treatment showed promise as the tumor shrank. However, over time, the cancer stopped responding to therapy. Earlier this month, her daughter disclosed that Love was no longer benefitting from treatment.

Love passed away at her home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, surrounded by family.

What Is Glioblastoma?

Glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive and treatment-resistant forms of brain cancer, according to the National Brain Tumor Society. It is a fast-growing glioma that originates in glial cells, which are responsible for protecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Currently, there is no known cure for glioblastoma. Treatment options such as surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted therapies aim to slow tumor progression, but complete eradication of the cancer cells remains impossible.

Each year, more than 13,000 Americans are diagnosed with glioblastoma, accounting for nearly half of all cancerous brain tumors, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The National Brain Tumor Society reports that more than 10,000 people in the U.S. succumb to the disease annually.

Although glioblastoma can occur at any age, it is more commonly diagnosed in older adults, with an average age of 64 at the time of diagnosis. It is the same form of cancer that claimed the lives of former President Joe Biden’s son, Beau Biden, in 2015 and Senator John McCain in 2018.

Can Glioblastoma Be Prevented?

Currently, researchers have not identified a way to prevent glioblastoma. The cause remains largely unknown, but the disease occurs when glial cells in the brain or spinal cord mutate, altering their genetic structure.

Exposure to high levels of radiation has been linked to an increased risk of developing glioblastoma. Additionally, individuals with a family history of brain cancer or certain rare genetic syndromes may have a heightened risk of developing the disease.

Life Expectancy and Treatment Challenges

The prognosis for glioblastoma is grim. According to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, the average life expectancy after diagnosis is 15 to 18 months. The five-year survival rate is only about 10%.

Despite these odds, Love fought the disease for approximately three years, extending her life through aggressive treatment and clinical trials.

