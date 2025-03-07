Hollywood is mourning the loss of two-time Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, who died at the age of 95 — just days after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, succumbed to a rare viral infection, Hantavirus. Their tragic passing, mere days apart, has cast a somber shadow over the iconic actor's enduring legacy.

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman has died at the age of 95, just days after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, passed away from a rare viral infection, Hantavirus. The New Mexico Medical Investigator’s Office confirmed that Hackman died from coronary artery disease, with advanced Alzheimer’s disease cited as a contributing factor. His death occurred approximately one week after his wife’s demise.

Timeline of Tragic Events

Dr Heather Jarrell of the New Mexico Medical Investigator’s Office revealed during a press conference on Friday that Ms Arakawa, 65, likely died on 11 February from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), a rare but serious respiratory illness. Her cause of death was listed as natural.

Ms Arakawa’s last known movements included a trip to the supermarket on 11 February, after which she was seen returning home in the early evening. Authorities believe she passed away later that day.

Hackman, who was in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease, likely died on 18 February. Dr Jarrell stated that it was “quite possible” Hackman was unaware of his wife’s death due to his cognitive condition.

Understanding Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS)

HPS is a severe respiratory disease caused by exposure to infected rodents, particularly through contact with their urine, droppings, or saliva. The illness can also spread through rodent bites or scratches, though such cases are rare.

The primary carrier of hantavirus in the United States is the deer mouse. Early symptoms of HPS typically appear one to eight weeks after exposure and include:

Fatigue

Fever

Muscle aches, especially in the thighs, hips, back, and shoulders

Approximately half of patients also experience:

Headaches

Dizziness

Chills

Abdominal issues like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and pain

The late stage of the illness, occurring four to ten days after initial symptoms, is marked by severe respiratory distress. Patients often develop a persistent cough and experience shortness of breath as the lungs fill with fluid.

HPS is highly fatal, with a 38% mortality rate among those who develop respiratory complications.

Global Reach of Hantaviruses

Hantaviruses are found worldwide, with different strains affecting various regions. In the Western Hemisphere, including the U.S., the primary strain causing HPS is transmitted by the deer mouse. In Europe and Asia, hantaviruses are more commonly linked to hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), a condition that affects the kidneys. However, the Seoul virus, a type of hantavirus associated with HFRS, is found globally, including in the United States.

Hackman, known for his iconic roles in films such as The French Connection and Unforgiven, leaves behind a storied legacy in cinema. His death marks the end of an era for Hollywood, compounded by the heartbreaking loss of his wife to a rare and devastating illness.

The couple’s deaths highlight the importance of public awareness around rare infectious diseases like hantavirus and the need for preventive measures in rodent-prone areas.

