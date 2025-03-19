Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
What Is Human Coronavirus? Kolkata Reports Its 1st Case

A 45-year-old woman from Kolkata has been diagnosed with human coronavirus HKU1, a respiratory virus that is distinct from COVID-19.

What Is Human Coronavirus? Kolkata Reports Its 1st Case


A 45-year-old woman from Kolkata has been diagnosed with human coronavirus HKU1, a respiratory virus that is distinct from COVID-19. She had been experiencing fever, cough, and cold for over two weeks before being admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata, where she remains under medical observation. Doctors have assured that her condition is stable, and the hospital has classified this as an isolated case, urging the public to remain cautious.

What is Human Coronavirus HKU1?

Discovered in 2005, HKU1 belongs to the Betacoronavirus family, the same group that includes SARS, MERS, and COVID-19. It primarily affects the respiratory system and can be transmitted to both humans and animals. While not considered highly dangerous, HKU1 contributes to seasonal respiratory infections, particularly in the fall and winter months.

How is HKU1 Different from COVID-19?

Unlike COVID-19, which caused a global pandemic, HKU1 typically leads to milder respiratory illnesses. Experts emphasize that most people encounter this virus at some point in their lives, and it does not pose a pandemic-level threat.

Symptoms and Transmission

Symptoms of HKU1 resemble those of the common flu, including:

  • Runny nose
  • Fever
  • Coughing
  • Headache
  • Sore throat

In severe cases, it may lead to bronchiolitis and pneumonia, especially in vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets, contaminated surfaces, and close contact with infected individuals.

Precautions and Awareness

Although HKU1 is not a new virus, health authorities recommend good hygiene practices to prevent its spread, including handwashing, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, and maintaining a strong immune system. Medical experts assure that there is no need for panic, but awareness and preventive measures remain crucial.

