What Is Norovirus The Winter Vomiting Bug? Here’s How To Protect Against ‘Stomach Flu’

Norovirus,the "winter vomiting bug" is making an aggressive comeback, with norovirus outbreaks in the U.S. reaching record highs not seen in over a decade. Experts warn that the virus is striking earlier and harder this season, fueled by increased holiday gatherings and eased restrictions.

Outbreaks of the highly contagious norovirus, also known as the “winter vomiting bug” or “stomach flu,” have reached their highest recorded levels in over a decade. Officials reported 91 suspected or confirmed outbreaks during the first week of December, making it the largest number recorded at this time of year since at least 2012. Additionally, it is among the highest case loads reported during any time of year over the past 12 years.

Increasing Number of Cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data covers only 15 states, meaning it does not provide a comprehensive national picture. The increasing number of cases may partly reflect more states joining the reporting program over time. Nevertheless, the data indicates significant peaks and trends, with norovirus typically spreading more widely between November and April. On average, the U.S. reports approximately 2,500 outbreaks annually, with February generally being the peak month.

This year, however, the virus appears to be striking earlier and harder. Experts suggest that increased social gatherings “for the first time in several years” may be contributing to the surge, according to a report in Fortune magazine.

Norovirus: Seasonal Illnesses on the Rise

Many countries are witnessing an uptick in various seasonal viruses as holiday gatherings increase following pandemic-related restrictions. In addition to norovirus, illnesses such as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 are spreading widely. Public health officials are also concerned about relatively high levels of whooping cough, a potentially fatal illness for infants.

In the U.K., officials have issued public advisories encouraging vaccinations and hygiene practices to curb the spread of contagious diseases. England’s healthcare system is facing what it terms a “quad-demic” of flu, COVID-19, RSV, and norovirus, with 95% of hospital beds occupied by early December.

Understanding Norovirus

Norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting, diarrhea, and foodborne illness in the U.S. Although often called “stomach flu,” it is unrelated to influenza. The virus spreads through tiny particles of infected fecal matter, which can contaminate food, drinks, or surfaces. Common ways to contract the virus include eating contaminated food, touching your mouth after contacting infected surfaces, or caring for an infected individual.

Symptoms of norovirus include vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, headaches, and body aches. While unpleasant, most people recover within three days. However, dehydration caused by vomiting and diarrhea can be severe, requiring medical attention in some cases. Drinking water is essential for recovery.

Protecting Yourself Against Winter Vomiting Bug

The most effective defense against norovirus is vigilant handwashing. Wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, changing diapers, or caring for an infected person. Avoid sharing food or drinks with those who are sick, and wash contaminated sheets and clothes in hot water.

Preventative measures also include washing fruits and vegetables and thoroughly cooking seafood to reduce the risk of foodborne transmission. If infected, stay home for at least two days after symptoms subside to avoid spreading the virus. Norovirus can remain contagious for up to two weeks after symptoms resolve, so regular handwashing is crucial even after recovery.

Vaccine Development and Other Preventative Measures

Currently, there is no vaccine available for norovirus. However, researchers at Moderna have initiated trials for a potential vaccine that could offer future protection.

Vaccines remain an effective way to prevent other seasonal illnesses, including the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Annual flu vaccines are recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older, particularly those at high risk for severe illness. RSV vaccines are available for older adults and pregnant individuals, who can pass protection to their infants. COVID-19 vaccines are also recommended annually for individuals aged 6 months and older, especially for older adults and those at risk of severe illness.

