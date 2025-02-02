Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Is Plastic Pollution? Know Why It Is Responsible For Premature Births

New research reveals a startling link between microplastic pollution and premature births, highlighting the need for urgent action and further study.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
What Is Plastic Pollution? Know Why It Is Responsible For Premature Births

US Earns D+ Grade For Preterm Births, Infant Mortality Remains High


A groundbreaking study has uncovered a startling link between microplastic pollution and premature births, raising fresh concerns over the potential impact of these tiny particles on human health. Conducted in Houston, the study analyzed 175 placentas—100 from full-term births (averaging 37.2 weeks) and 75 from preterm births (averaging 34 weeks). Researchers discovered significantly higher levels of microplastics and nanoplastics in the placentas of preterm births compared to those of full-term pregnancies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Microplastics: A Silent Invader

Microplastics are minute plastic fragments resulting from the breakdown of plastic waste. These particles have infiltrated every corner of our planet, from the peaks of Mount Everest to the deepest oceans. They are consumed through food, water, and even inhaled from the air we breathe. However, their presence in the human body, particularly in critical organs like the placenta, is an alarming revelation.

The study found an average of 203 micrograms of plastic per gram of tissue (µg/g) in preterm placentas, over 50% more than the 130 µg/g found in full-term placentas. The presence of common plastics like PET (used in plastic bottles), PVC, polyurethane, and polycarbonate suggested that environmental exposure plays a significant role.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Surprising Discovery

Contrary to expectations, the study revealed that shorter gestational periods had higher microplastic levels. “This was a big surprise,” said Dr. Enrico Barrozo of Baylor College of Medicine, one of the study’s lead researchers. The reason for two-thirds of preterm births remains unknown, making this study a crucial step in identifying potential environmental risk factors. Previous research has linked air pollution to millions of premature births, prompting scientists to investigate whether microplastics could be contributing to this global issue.

Microplastics and Pregnancy

Although the study only establishes a correlation—not a direct cause—between microplastics and premature births, the implications are troubling. Microplastics are known to cause inflammation in human cells, and inflammation is a key trigger for labor. Could this be why pregnancies exposed to higher plastic levels end earlier?

The study adds to a growing body of research on microplastics in the human body. Since their first detection in placentas in 2020, microplastics have also been found in semen, breast milk, brains, livers, and bone marrow. Some studies have linked them to strokes and heart attacks, suggesting they may be more than just environmental pollutants—they could be silent contributors to serious health conditions.

What Can Be Done?

Professor Kjersti Aagaard of Boston Children’s Hospital emphasized the importance of raising awareness. “Our study hints at the possibility that the accumulation of plastics could be contributing to preterm birth. Combined with other recent research, this study adds to the growing evidence that plastic exposure poses real risks to human health,” she said.

While the findings are alarming, they also highlight the urgent need for further research. Scientists are now calling for studies to determine whether reducing plastic exposure can lower the risk of preterm births. From policy changes to personal lifestyle adjustments, actions to limit plastic exposure may soon become a major public health priority.

As we continue to uncover the hidden dangers of microplastics, one thing is clear: these tiny particles are making a massive impact. For expectant mothers and those planning to conceive, awareness is the first step toward protection. Could avoiding plastics be the next big step in prenatal care? Only time—and more research—will tell.

ALSO READ: Chinese Scientists Create Baby With Two Males: A Revolutionary Breakthrough In Reproduction

Filed under

health lifestyle Plastic Pollution

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Research Fellowship Scheme 2025: Get ₹80,000/Month – Check Eligibility, Benefits & How To Apply

PM Research Fellowship Scheme 2025: Get ₹80,000/Month – Check Eligibility, Benefits & How To Apply

MBBS Student Of RG Kar Medical College Found Hanging; Police Suspect Depression

MBBS Student Of RG Kar Medical College Found Hanging; Police Suspect Depression

Maha Kumbh: Medical Personnel On Standby Ahead Of Basant Panchami Snan

Maha Kumbh: Medical Personnel On Standby Ahead Of Basant Panchami Snan

Nirmala Sitharaman Explains: Why Did The Govt Raise Income Tax Rebate To ₹12 Lakh?

Nirmala Sitharaman Explains: Why Did The Govt Raise Income Tax Rebate To ₹12 Lakh?

UP Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Raped, Murdered, And Burned By Brother-In-Law To Hide Affair

UP Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Raped, Murdered, And Burned By Brother-In-Law To Hide Affair

Entertainment

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox