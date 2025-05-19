Home
Monday, May 19, 2025
  What Is Prostate Cancer, The Disease Affecting Former President Joe Biden?

What Is Prostate Cancer, The Disease Affecting Former President Joe Biden?

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office announced Sunday. While the disease is incurable at this stage, experts say modern treatments offer patients like Biden a significantly improved outlook.

Prostate cancer specialists have weighed in on the recent diagnosis of former President Joseph R. Biden, confirming the gravity of the news. Announced publicly on Sunday by his office, the cancer has unfortunately spread to his bones, placing it at Stage 4 — the most advanced and deadly stage of the disease. At this stage, the illness is considered incurable.

However, medical experts emphasize that thanks to significant advances in prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment, the outlook for men with advanced disease has notably improved over recent years.

How Biden’s Diagnosis Likely Came to Light

According to Biden’s office, urinary symptoms prompted the former president to seek medical care.

Patients like Biden, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer today, are more fortunate than previous generations. There are approximately ten new treatments available that have significantly improved survival and quality of life.

The cornerstone of treatment involves cutting off the testosterone supply that fuels prostate cancer growth. Historically, in the 1980s when Dr. Moul began his practice, this was achieved by surgically removing a man’s testicles. Now, men have less invasive options: two injectable drugs or a daily pill that block the testicles from producing testosterone.

Yet, these hormone-blocking drugs alone are often insufficient. Doctors typically supplement them with one of several androgen blockers — medications that target any residual testosterone still produced despite primary hormone suppression.

Depending on the extent and location of bone involvement, additional therapies such as chemotherapy or radiation may also be administered.

Improved Diagnostic Tools Enhance Early Detection of Prostate Cancer

Diagnosis of bone metastases has also evolved. Previously, doctors relied on scans that detected inflammation in bones, which was less precise. Now, a more sophisticated imaging method called the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET scan is available.

This scan employs a radioactive tracer that binds to a specific marker on prostate cancer cells, enabling doctors to detect the disease at an earlier stage. Early detection via PSMA PET scans means patients often receive treatment sooner, improving their prognosis compared to those evaluated by older bone scans.

If initial treatments such as testosterone-blocking drugs, chemotherapy, or radiation lose effectiveness, other medications are available to suppress cancer growth further, offering additional hope even at advanced stages.

What is Prostate Cancer?

Prostate cancer originates in the prostate gland, a small organ beneath the bladder involved in semen production and part of the male reproductive system.

It is one of the most common cancers among men. Most prostate cancers are detected early and tend to grow slowly, with many patients achieving a cure.

Early-stage prostate cancer offers a range of treatment options, including surgery, radiation therapy, or active surveillance to monitor for progression. Deciding among these can be overwhelming for patients.

When prostate cancer spreads beyond the gland or to other parts of the body, curing the disease becomes more difficult. Nevertheless, even without a cure, treatments can slow cancer growth and extend patients’ lives.

