Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
What Is The ABCDE Rule To Detect Cancer? Dermatologist Shares On Instagram

Skin cancer develops when skin cells grow uncontrollably and form malignant tumors. While it can affect anyone, individuals with weakened immune systems or a history of excessive sun exposure are at higher risk.

What Is The ABCDE Rule To Detect Cancer? Dermatologist Shares On Instagram


Skin cancer develops when skin cells grow uncontrollably and form malignant tumors. While it can affect anyone, individuals with weakened immune systems or a history of excessive sun exposure are at higher risk. One critical aspect of early detection is paying attention to moles on your body, which may be a warning sign.

Dr. Kiran Sethi, a well-known cosmetic dermatologist, recently shared an Instagram video explaining how moles can help you identify potential signs of skin cancer and emphasized the importance of self-checks.

 

The ABCDE Rule for Mole Self-Check

Dr. Sethi recommends following the ABCDE Rule to check for abnormal moles. This simple method can help you identify early warning signs of skin cancer:

  1. Asymmetry
    • One half of the mole does not match the other half.
  2. Border
    • Irregular, jagged, or blurred edges. Watch for any changes in the border over time.
  3. Colour
    • Uneven shades of brown, black, red, or white. According to Dr. Sethi, “If you notice new colors appearing in your mole, it could be a red flag.”
  4. Diameter
    • Moles larger than a pencil eraser or those that grow quickly should be checked by a doctor.
  5. Elevation
    • Raised surfaces, increasing thickness, or sudden changes in the mole’s height can be concerning.

How Often Should You Check Your Moles?

Dr. Sethi advises conducting a monthly self-check at home and consulting a doctor every six months for a professional examination. Early detection is the key to preventing skin cancer from becoming life-threatening.

Skin cancer is preventable and treatable, but only if caught early. By following the ABCDE Rule and performing regular checks, you can take charge of your skin health and reduce your risk. If you notice any changes or abnormalities, don’t delay—seek medical advice immediately.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis and treatment. NewsX is not responsible for any actions taken based on this information.

Also Read: Study Finds Rising Lung Cancer Cases In Never-Smokers, Links Air Pollution To Increase

 

