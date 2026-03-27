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Home > Health News > What Is The ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? Highly Mutated Strain Spreads Globally, Should India Be Concerned

What Is The ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? Highly Mutated Strain Spreads Globally, Should India Be Concerned

The new COVID-19 variant “Cicada” (BA.3.2), a subvariant of Omicron, is being closely monitored globally due to its high number of mutations and possible immune escape, though symptoms remain similar and vaccines are still expected to protect against severe illness.

The new COVID-19 variant “Cicada” (BA.3.2)
The new COVID-19 variant “Cicada” (BA.3.2)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: March 27, 2026 02:38:34 IST

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What Is The ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? Highly Mutated Strain Spreads Globally, Should India Be Concerned

A COVID-19 variant that’s getting lots of attention in both the USA and worldwide (and raising new fears about how the virus is continuing its evolution) has been dubbed as “Cicada.”

Designated BA.3.2 by scientists, Cicada has already been spotted in multiple countries. Therefore, it’s now on the watchlist of health officials all over the world due to its numerous mutations and the potential for transmission. 

What Is the ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant?

Cicada is a subvariant of Omicron, which was the predominant strain in the last few years. The emergence of Cicada occurred in November 2024 in South Africa, and it subsequently spread to many countries, including the USA.

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Cicada has approximately 70-75 mutations on its spike protein, which is a portion of the virus that enters cells in human hosts. Several of these mutations confer to Cicada something referred to scientifically as “immune escape,” meaning that it could evade some of the immunity acquired from past vaccinations or infections.

Why Experts Are Monitoring This Variant Closely

The public health agency explains that this new variant is considered novel because it contains a high number of mutations compared to earlier strains. In addition, researchers have shown by sequencing the genome of this strain that the virus continues to evolve by generating new lineages.

The cicadas have been identified in various forms (e.g., via traveler screenings, clinical samples, and wastewater monitoring) and were identified from several states across the United States. Experts also believe that the total number of people infected with this strain will likely be higher than the reported number because of the low number of tests performed to date in many areas of the country.

Signs and Symptoms Associated With the Cicada Variant

The overall symptoms associated with the cicada variant are the same symptoms seen with the previous Omicron variants. These include: fever; cough; fatigue; headaches; muscle aches; nasal/respiratory congestion; and sore throat. However, doctors have noticed that a greater percentage of patients who are diagnosed with this strain have reported a more severe sore throat compared to earlier strains.

There is currently no conclusive evidence to suggest that the cicada variant is associated with a higher incidence of severe illness than previous strains of the virus.

cicada covid variant: Vaccine Efficacy and Vaccination

Experts are still researching the ability of currently available vaccines to protect against the cicada variant. The World Health Organization also states that existing vaccines will likely continue to be effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization.

The large number of mutations raises some worries among experts. One expert noted, “The numerous mutations will lead to reduced efficacy of current COVID-19 vaccines”, although this matter requires further data.

Precautionary measures & Global effects

Major health organisations continue to recommend basic precautionary measures (wearing a mask in crowded places, maintaining proper hygiene and having adequate indoor ventilation), as these methods are still effective at limiting the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Despite not causing any major outbreaks, experts don’t know how this variant known as “The Cicada” will perform in the future. Global healthcare systems are still on alert while collecting data about ongoing changes within the evolving virus.

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What Is The ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? Highly Mutated Strain Spreads Globally, Should India Be Concerned

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What Is The ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? Highly Mutated Strain Spreads Globally, Should India Be Concerned

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What Is The ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? Highly Mutated Strain Spreads Globally, Should India Be Concerned
What Is The ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? Highly Mutated Strain Spreads Globally, Should India Be Concerned
What Is The ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? Highly Mutated Strain Spreads Globally, Should India Be Concerned
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