What Is The EEE Virus? US State on High Alert for Rare Mosquito-Borne Disease with 33% Fatality Rate

A resident of Hampstead, New Hampshire, died after contracting the extremely rare eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus. Health authorities reported that the adult patient was hospitalized with severe central nervous system symptoms and eventually succumbed to the illness, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The death marks the first reported human case of EEE in New Hampshire since 2014, when the state recorded three human infections, two of which were fatal. This latest case underscores the growing apprehension among state officials across New England regarding the increasing risk of EEE, which is believed to be exacerbated by climate change.

Recent Developments and State Responses

Earlier this month, Massachusetts also reported its first human case of EEE for the year, involving a man in his 80s. In response, state officials have implemented several measures to mitigate the risk. These include observing voluntary outdoor curfews, closing public parks, and initiating both aerial and ground spraying to control the mosquito population.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes EEE as a severe illness with symptoms that include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness. In more severe cases, the virus can lead to inflammation of the brain and the membranes surrounding the spinal cord, conditions known as encephalitis and meningitis.

EEE is notably severe, with approximately 30 percent of those infected succumbing to the disease. Many survivors experience long-term physical or mental health issues. Individuals under the age of 15 and those over 50 are considered at higher risk for severe outcomes.

Prevention and Public Health Recommendations

Currently, there are no vaccines or specific treatments available for EEE. Health officials recommend several preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection. These include using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing when outdoors, and eliminating standing water around homes to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

A 2023 report by Climate Central highlighted a concerning trend: the number of “mosquito days”—warm, humid conditions ideal for mosquito activity—has increased across much of the U.S. over the past four decades, a change attributed to human-caused climate change. This increase in favorable conditions for mosquitoes is believed to be contributing to the rising incidence of mosquito-borne illnesses like EEE.

As the situation develops, public health authorities continue to monitor and respond to the spread of EEE, emphasizing the importance of preventive measures to protect against this dangerous virus.