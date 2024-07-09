In India, 27.5 million couples seeking children struggle with infertility, which affects both men and women equally. Additionally, 10-15% of married couples experience fertility challenges at some point. One in every two millennials is delaying starting a family because they believe they will be able to conceive later, yet 54% of those who are delaying childbearing experience difficulties with conception in their 30s. Fertility is a person’s capacity to conceive and carry a pregnancy to full term. While some couples may have an easy time getting pregnant, others may have difficulties. Age, underlying health issues, lifestyle choices, and genetics can all have an impact on fertility. It is critical to remember that both men and women contribute to fertility, thus seeking expert aid should not be restricted to one couple.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a popular assisted reproductive technology that offers hope to those experiencing infertility. The late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcomed a baby boy through reproductive therapy, prompting the authorities to address age-related concerns. Sidhu Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, posted a video on social media claiming that the Punjab government is harassing them over the authenticity of their infant. IVF is one of the most regularly used therapies for infertile couples. However, the government has developed some laws and regulations to ensure that these treatments are safe.

India now performs 280,000 IVF cycles per year, with an anticipated increase to at least 600,000 cycles per year over the next five years. Thus, it is apparent that demand for IVF treatment is increasing. However, it is critical to address underlying health issues that may jeopardize the efficacy of this treatment. One such problem is hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, which requires cautious management during IVF, reports indicate.

What is the legal age for IVF procedures in India?

According to Section 21(g)(i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age restriction for a woman seeking ART services is 21-50 years. But in the case of Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, with his mother aged 58, has prompted governmental scrutiny.

The ART Act specifies a general age range for receiving IVF services:

Women aged 21-50 years old.

Men aged 26 to 55 years old.

What is the average cost of IVF treatment in India?

The typical cost of IVF may vary by area. In India, the typical cost of a single IVF cycle ranges from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 3,00,000, or even more, depending on the facility, medicine, and IVF process.

What is the recommended gap between unsuccessful IVF cycles?

If a patient needs to undergo a new round of ovarian stimulation, a minimum of two months is recommended. If the patient uses frozen eggs or embryos from a prior cycle, a one-month delay is acceptable.

Can IVF Be Done Several Times?

Factors like the female partner’s age, health conditions, prior cycle outcomes, and financial feasibility influence decisions. Generally, 3-4 IVF cycles are advisable under favorable circumstances.

Why Do Age Limits Exist?

The age restrictions outlined in the ART Act are based on the understanding that fertility diminishes as individuals grow older. For women aged over 40, IVF success rates decline notably because:

Egg quality diminishes with age, impacting fertility and the development of embryos. Older mothers face increased health risks during pregnancy, including conditions like gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and a higher likelihood of requiring cesarean sections.

While age is a critical consideration, it is not the sole determinant of eligibility for IVF treatment. Here are additional factors to take into account:

The presence of medical conditions in either partner can influence IVF success and may require management before treatment. The ART Act grants access to IVF using donor sperm for single women, including those who are unmarried or single mothers. Counseling is essential for addressing the emotional and psychological aspects associated with infertility and undergoing IVF treatment.

Moreover, the legislation allows foreigners to utilize ART services in India.

Rights of the Child and Prohibition of Sex Selection