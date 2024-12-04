Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
What Is Zombie Deer Disease And Should You Be Worried About It Since There’s No Vaccine To Cure?

The illness is caused by prions—abnormal proteins that are nearly indestructible. These prions cause progressive neurodegenerative disorders that impact the nervous system and worsen over time. There are currently no treatments or vaccines available.

What Is Zombie Deer Disease And Should You Be Worried About It Since There’s No Vaccine To Cure?

A deadly illness known as “zombie deer disease” is spreading among deer and elk populations across the United States, with the latest case reported in Yellowstone National Park. This disease, which has no cure, has raised concerns about its potential to infect humans, though no such cases have been documented so far.

What is Zombie Deer Disease?

Zombie deer disease is the common term for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), which affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer, and moose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the disease damages the brains of these animals, causing symptoms similar to dementia and ultimately leading to death.

The illness is caused by prions—abnormal proteins that are nearly indestructible. These prions cause progressive neurodegenerative disorders that impact the nervous system and worsen over time. There are currently no treatments or vaccines available.

Symptoms of Zombie Deer Disease

Animals infected with CWD typically begin to show symptoms about a year after contracting the disease. Key signs include:

Dementia-like behavior
Unsteady movement
Drooling
Aggression
Severe weight loss

Where Has the Disease Been Found?

The disease was first identified in Colorado in 1967 and has since spread to various regions. As of November 2023, cases have been detected in at least 31 U.S. states, three Canadian provinces, and countries including Norway, Finland, Sweden, and South Korea. A recent case in Yellowstone National Park was confirmed after a deer carcass tested positive for the disease.

Risks of Human Transmission

While there is no confirmed evidence that zombie deer disease can infect humans, studies suggest it is a possibility, especially if infected meat is consumed. The CDC estimates that approximately 15,000 animals infected with CWD are consumed annually. Prions, the infectious agents responsible for the disease, cannot be eliminated through regular cooking temperatures, posing an additional risk.

Within animal populations, the disease spreads via saliva, urine, blood, or feces. Prions can also persist in the environment for extended periods, making containment challenging.

Diseases transferring from animals to humans, known as zoonotic diseases, are not uncommon. Examples include:

Mad Cow Disease: This prion-based illness spread to humans in the UK during the 1980s and 90s, resulting in 232 fatalities globally.
Rabies and Avian Influenza: Long-standing threats to public health.
COVID-19: Believed to have originated from animals, this virus caused nearly 7 million deaths worldwide.
Precautions Against Zombie Deer Disease

To minimize risks, the CDC recommends the following measures:

Test Meat: Have deer and elk tested for CWD before consumption.
Avoid Sick Animals: Refrain from consuming meat from animals that appear ill, behave abnormally, or are found dead.
Protective Gear: Use latex or rubber gloves when handling deer organs and minimize contact with brain or spinal cord tissues.
Separate Utensils: Avoid using household knives or kitchen tools for processing deer meat.
Testing for CWD requires brain tissue analysis, meaning infection can only be confirmed after the animal is deceased.

Zombie deer disease serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between human activity and wildlife health, underscoring the need for vigilance in preventing the spread of zoonotic diseases.

