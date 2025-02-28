What’s Next in Medicine? Global Experts Discuss the Future, Far Reaching Effects at NXT Conclave 2025

The experts sat down for an interactive session chaired by Prof. Jonathan Fleming, Senior Lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management, to discuss what lies ahead in the field of medicine, at the NXT Conclave 2025 organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Next Mountain to Climb in Medicine Is the Brain: MIT Professor Fleming

Prof. Jonathan Fleming, Senior Lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management on Friday delivered a keynote address on medicine and its far reaching effects while addressing the gathering at the NXT Conclave 2025 in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Robots will provide life-saving care outside of hospitals, Fleming underlined as he stressed that the next mountain to climb in the field of medicine is the brain.

‘Need to Tackle Healthcare Issues With a Holistic Approach’

Jitendra Kumar, managing director of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, who has a PhD in biotechnology from the US Council for Science and an MBA from Fisher College of Business at Ohio State University, said he returned to India “to see how these technologies that are developed at the laboratories can be translated into a commercial product through entrepreneurial means”.

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council is a nodal body of the government to spur innovation ecosystem in India and forge partnerships across the world to help innovate in the country and also take innovations from India across the globe so that the global healthcare problems are addressed in an affordable manner.

Responding to Fleming’s assertion that in the US, there’s huge focus on developing next medicine that can modify or fix genes, Kumar said “the perspective is a little bit different in India” when it comes to what’s new and what’s next in medicine.

Speaking on the kind of of next innovations that one would like to see in India, he said, “The kind of innovations that are happening in the US – maybe very, very deep tech – (are) also happening in India, but it’s not as prominent as we would like it to be.”

Although “slowly, it will come into that direction” as India will soon “have a lot of funding to fund the cutting-edge deep tech, technologies in science and in medicine”, Kumar continued while talking about the setting up of another regional research foundation.

Noting that for the last three decades, India has been focusing on solving some of the primary healthcare problems including child mortality and mothers’ nutrition, he said the disease burden in the country today, which lies in many facets, has to be seen in a very holistic manner.

Diabetes in India is “no doubt” a lifestyle disease, and a lot of problems can be solved through changing the lifestyle, which does not require any medical technologies or interventions, he stressed, while underlining that there are papers that suggest diabetes has linkages to vitamin D deficiency.

“There are a lot of new papers coming to the forefront. So even if you are a healthy, presumably very good, healthy person, but because of your lifestyle, because we are not getting enough sunshine nowadays…We don’t have time like the earlier days”.

He further talked about the need to tackle the issues with a holistic approach. Before we embark on our journey for a very high-end, cutting-edge technologies, which we are going to do, we have to actually see the all the problems in a very holistic manner and solve (those) at a very initial stages of it, he said, adding that there has to be lot of other integrated interventions at various stages.

“Although India is very good in sunlight hours, somehow we are not able to benefit from that. Now, many people may not know why they are suffering from diabetes. Although seemingly, they are very good in life and they also exercise. But this is a vitamin D deficiency. And then, if you take Ozempic or semaglutide or a lot of other interventions, is it going to solve the problem? No. So in India, the problem has to be seen a holistic manner. And therefore, we are looking at (it) in a very holistic manner.”

Problems in Healthcare Sector ‘Are Surprisingly Similar’

Dr. Ann Liebert is a clinician scientist and neuroscientist at the Sydney University in Australia, who also works with a university in West Virginia.

Liebert, who started her journey in technology in the 80s when intractable wounds and disease were treated with light, said that over the last 30 years, she has been investigating how the new technology innovation of light treatment has been able to help many other sort of areas.

Asserting that the problems in Australian healthcare sector are surprisingly similar to India, she said, “What happens is that further away from the equator, there are many latitude-related illnesses like Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis, which were quite rare around the equator. But in the last ten years, these has now doubled in India. And we have these persistent chronic diseases because about 75 percent of teenagers in India are now short of vitamin D.”

Underlining that in 1903, someone received a Nobel Prize in Denmark for treating smallpox scars with light, she said it’s been “a continuous (practice) in our hospital in Australia for 100 years”.

“But but most recently, we have been using it more for chronic intractable pain, chronic intractable Parkinson’s, where there were no other treatments. And our trials showed consistent improvement in eight out of 12 people over five years in Parkinson’s, which is unheard of.”

Noting that kidney disease is also increasing in India, the expert said, “We have done recent work with other groups, with MHC on using photodiode modulation, which is the use of light non thermal light for therapeutic purposes. And we have had some very good results. So now we are implementing as compulsory nursing training in having to do photo by modulation for wounds. And it is now standard of care if you have complications of cancer treatment radiation which is across Australia and India. That we have terrible, side effects like oral mucositis, which means you have sores in your mouth. That means it often you can’t eat. It has to be pegged through the stomach, or you have to stop your treatment with, this photo by modulation treatment, it is now a standard of care.”

One of the takeaways, she said, is that while the long life that we have given the world is a blessing, it has also created in India and in other societies, a number of complications through the increase in chronic disease. “And so the medicines that we need to work on now are less about treating acute disease and infection. But rather really dealing with this rise of chronic disease, multiple sclerosis and and diabetes and such.”

