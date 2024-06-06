WHO Confirms World's First Human Death From Bird Flu In Mexico – Symptoms Revealed

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the first human death caused by bird flu, following a surge in cases globally. The victim, a 59-year-old resident of Mexico, succumbed to avian influenza A (H5N2), marking the first documented human case of the virus.

The individual passed away on April 24 in Mexico City after experiencing symptoms including fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea, nausea, and general discomfort. While the exact source of exposure to the virus remains unknown, A(H5N2) viruses have been previously reported in poultry in Mexico.

This development has prompted concerns about the potential spread of avian flu, particularly given its lethality and the possibility of human-to-human transmission. The WHO emphasized that although cases of bird flu have been identified in various mammals, including seals, raccoons, bears, and cattle, the current risk to the general population remains low.

Why is WHO concerned about Avian Influenza or Bird Flu?

Who is at risk?

How can you protect yourself and which foods are safe to eat during an outbreak ?

Dr Wenqing Zhang explains in Science in 5 pic.twitter.com/lBXJtNgaNv — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 13, 2024

The incident in Mexico comes amid a global uptick in bird flu cases, with notable outbreaks reported in different parts of the world. In the United States, for instance, three cases of human infection were reported after exposure to infected cows during an outbreak detected in dairy cattle in March. Australia also reported its first human case of A(H5N1) infection in May, although there were no signs of transmission. Additionally, poultry cases of H7 bird flu have been identified on farms in Victoria state, Australia.

Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation, particularly for any signs of the virus adapting to facilitate human-to-human transmission. Scientists remain vigilant for any changes in the virus’s behavior that could indicate an increased risk to public health.

In response to the incident, Mexican authorities swiftly reported the case to the WHO, which initiated an investigation to trace potential contacts and ascertain the scope of the outbreak. Thus far, no further cases have been reported among individuals who came into contact with the victim.

The confirmation of the first human death from bird flu underscores the importance of continued surveillance and vigilance in monitoring the spread of infectious diseases, particularly those with pandemic potential. Collaborative efforts between health organizations and governments are crucial in mitigating the risks posed by emerging infectious diseases and safeguarding public health on a global scale.

Show Full Article