Tuesday, February 25, 2025
WHO Declares Encephalitis a Global Health Emergency: What It Means For India?

Encephalitis, which can be caused by infectious agents like viruses and bacteria or by autoimmune disorders, is a serious condition that can lead to permanent neurological damage or death.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Encephalitis International have issued a global warning about encephalitis, a severe brain inflammation that poses a growing health crisis.

Recognizing its increasing impact, WHO has released a Technical Brief, outlining urgent actions needed to improve prevention, diagnosis, treatment, aftercare, and public awareness.

Why is WHO Concerned About Encephalitis?

Encephalitis, which can be caused by infectious agents like viruses and bacteria or by autoimmune disorders, is a serious condition that can lead to permanent neurological damage or death. The WHO highlights that encephalitis is an under-recognized global health challenge, affecting people of all ages, with a particularly high burden in low-to-middle-income countries (LMICs).

The Technical Brief calls for increased vaccination, better surveillance, improved diagnostics, and enhanced treatment options to combat encephalitis worldwide.

India’s Battle with Encephalitis

India has long struggled with encephalitis, particularly Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), which disproportionately affect children in rural areas. According to a 2024 survey, India reported:

  • 1,548 cases of Japanese Encephalitis across 24 states and Union Territories
  • 245 cases of AES, with 82 deaths (case fatality rate: 33%)

The high mortality rate underscores the urgent need for better healthcare infrastructure, timely vaccinations, and effective treatment strategies.

Why is Encephalitis More Common in India?

Several factors contribute to India’s high burden of encephalitis, including:

  1. Climate & Geography: Monsoon and post-monsoon seasons create conditions favorable for mosquito-borne encephalitis viruses like JE.
  2. Poor Sanitation & Malnutrition: These increase susceptibility, especially in children.
  3. Limited Healthcare Access: Rural regions often lack proper diagnostic and treatment facilities.
  4. Vaccine Hesitancy: Despite the availability of JE vaccines, vaccination coverage remains inconsistent.

Symptoms and Diagnosis

Encephalitis can present with a range of symptoms depending on its cause:

Physical Symptoms:  

  • Fever, headaches, and seizures
  • Sensitivity to light and sound
  • Neck stiffness
  • Loss of consciousness

Neurological Symptoms:  

  • Weakness or paralysis
  • Double vision, speech impairment
  • Cognitive decline, memory loss
  • Hallucinations and personality changes

Early diagnosis is crucial, but in India, misdiagnosis and delayed treatment remain significant challenges due to a lack of awareness and healthcare infrastructure.

WHO’s Action Plan and India’s Response

WHO has called for five key interventions to tackle encephalitis globally:

  1. Strengthening Vaccination Programs, Ensuring high exucationd: JE vaccine coverage in endemic regions.
  2. Enhancing Surveillance,: Improved data collection and early detection systems.
  3. Advancing Research & Diagnostics: Developing affordable and accessible testing methods.
  4. Boosting Treatment Facilities : More hospitals equipped to handle encephalitis cases.
  5. Raising Public Awareness: Educating communities on prevention and early signs.

 What is India Doing?

The Indian government has launched several initiatives, including:

  • National JE Vaccination Program under the Universal Immunization Vector Control Programs to reduce mosquito breeding.
  • AES Task Forces in high-burden states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar
  • Improved Rural Healthcare Access through Ayushman Bharat and state-level schemes

Despite these efforts, challenges remain in coverage, diagnosis, and early intervention.

The WHO’s declaration of encephalitis as a global health emergency is a wake-up call for India. While progress has been made, consistent policy implementation, increased healthcare funding, and stronger public awareness campaigns are needed to reduce the encephalitis burden.

