Thursday, February 13, 2025
WHO Faces Challenge Communicating With The US Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported increasing difficulties in communicating with the United States regarding the ongoing bird flu outbreak. The primary reason cited for this challenge is the US withdrawal from the UN health agency, which has disrupted traditional communication channels.

WHO Faces Challenge Communicating With The US Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

WHO has reported increasing difficulties in communicating with the United States regarding the ongoing bird flu outbreak.


The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported increasing difficulties in communicating with the United States regarding the ongoing bird flu outbreak. The primary reason cited for this challenge is the US withdrawal from the UN health agency, which has disrupted traditional communication channels.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier addressed this issue during a press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday. He stated, “Communication is a challenge indeed. The traditional ways of contact have been cut,” as reported by Xinhua news agency. However, Lindmeier refrained from providing further details on the extent of the communication barriers.

Bird Flu Outbreak in the US

The H5N1 bird flu outbreak began in April 2024, with nearly 70 people, mostly farm workers, infected so far. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is no confirmed human-to-human transmission, and the overall public health risk remains low. However, individuals with extended exposure to birds, poultry, or livestock are at a greater risk of contracting the virus.

Concerns Over US Withdrawal from WHO

The US decision to exit the WHO has raised concerns about the impact on global health security and information sharing. On January 20, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to formally withdraw the country from the organization. This move has led to apprehensions that the US may stop sharing critical data about emerging viruses, potentially hindering global efforts to prevent future pandemics.

International Reactions and Future Implications

According to US media reports, some countries have privately voiced their worries over the possibility of the US withholding key health information. The lack of seamless coordination could affect how quickly and effectively new disease threats are identified and contained worldwide.

As the bird flu outbreak continues to spread, health experts stress the importance of transparent and cooperative global health measures. The coming months will determine how international agencies adapt to these new challenges in pandemic preparedness and response.

Trump To Sign Executive Order On Reciprocal Tariffs As Trade War Intensifies

