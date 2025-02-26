WHO Warns Of Rising Breast Cancer Cases: How India Is Affected

To tackle the rising tide of breast cancer in India, experts agree that awareness and early detection are key. Dr. Chaturvedi concludes that if women are educated about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, the country can improve its cancer detection rates significantly, leading to better outcomes and reduced mortality.

Breast cancer cases are increasing globally, with one in 20 women expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime. The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised alarms over this growing trend, predicting that by 2050, there will be 3.2 million new breast cancer cases and 1.1 million deaths each year. India’s situation mirrors this global rise, with an alarming number of new cases and deaths related to the disease.

India’s Growing Cancer Burden: A Disproportionate Impact on Women

In a recent report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), it was revealed that India ranks third in the world for cancer incidence, following China and the US. The report highlights that India accounts for over 10% of global cancer-related deaths, second only to China. The rise in cancer rates is partly attributed to an aging population, with a 2% annual increase in cases as the population grows older.

Breast Cancer in India: The Early Surge

Breast cancer is a leading concern in India, with many women being diagnosed at younger ages compared to their Western counterparts. While breast cancer typically peaks in women in their late 50s in the West, in India, it often occurs in women in their early 40s. This shift is contributing to a more aggressive form of the disease, particularly triple-negative breast cancer, which tends to grow rapidly and is more difficult to treat.

The Role of Lifestyle and Environment in Rising Breast Cancer Cases

According to Dr. Aditi Chaturvedi, Senior Consultant in Surgical Oncology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, 90% of breast cancer cases in India are linked to lifestyle and environmental factors. Obesity, lack of exercise, excessive alcohol consumption, and delayed childbirth are major risk factors. While genetic factors contribute to 5-10% of cases, lifestyle choices such as late childbirth and lack of breastfeeding are more common triggers in India.

Dr. Rohan Khandelwal, Lead Consultant at CK Birla Hospital, adds that the rise in breast cancer cases is also attributed to better detection facilities and greater awareness. However, changes in social norms, such as late marriages, late childbirth, and reduced breastfeeding, are also contributing factors. Additionally, some experts suggest that environmental factors like pesticide contamination and contaminated dairy products could be linked to the rising cases.

Delayed Detection: A Key Challenge in India

A significant challenge in India is the lack of routine screening, which is common in Western countries. Dr. Chaturvedi points out that while women in the West undergo routine mammograms every two years, Indian women often do not have access to such screenings, resulting in late-stage diagnoses and a higher mortality rate. In India, breast cancer is frequently detected at an advanced stage, making treatment options more limited and outcomes less favorable.

Early Detection and Awareness: The Path Forward

Experts agree that early detection is crucial in improving breast cancer outcomes. Dr. Chaturvedi stresses the importance of awareness and recognizing the signs of breast cancer early, including changes in breast size or shape, lumps, dimpling or redness of the skin, and discharge from the nipple. With better knowledge of these signs, India can drastically improve its breast cancer detection rates and survival outcomes.

India’s Demographic Challenge: A Young Population at Risk

Another factor contributing to the rising incidence of breast cancer in India is the country’s younger demographic. India has a significantly larger population of younger women compared to other countries, which means more women are being diagnosed at earlier ages. This trend underscores the importance of implementing nationwide screening programs and raising awareness about breast cancer among younger women.

The Need for Change in India’s Breast Cancer Detection System

To tackle the rising tide of breast cancer in India, experts agree that awareness and early detection are key. Dr. Chaturvedi concludes that if women are educated about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, the country can improve its cancer detection rates significantly, leading to better outcomes and reduced mortality. Awareness campaigns, better access to screening, and lifestyle modifications will play a critical role in managing the growing cancer burden in India.

